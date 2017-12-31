Temples can hold pujas on January 1, says Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court has made it clear that temples which are under the control of the Hindu Dharma Pariraksha Trust of the AP government’s endowments department should perform special pujas, arjitha sevas and other rituals at the request of the devotees subject to the established procedure, on January 1, 2018.

Justice Challa Kodandaram gave the order while refusing to suspend the order of the AP government on December 21, directing temple authorities under the control of the trust not to incur any expenditure to make special decorations or arrangements on the New Year’s Day.

The judge made it clear that temples shall not incur any expenditure mentioned in the circular for the purpose of celebrating the New Year of the Gregorian calendar.

While dealing with the plea by Mr T. Pradyoth seeking to suspend the circular, Justice Kodandaram felt that the issue needed detailed hearing as it involved fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution of India.

The judge issued notices to the AP government and other respondents and directed them to file the counter affidavits.