Telangana government likely to review fee hike report

HSPA members stage a protest at the directorate of school education on fee hike by private schools on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government is likely to order Prof. Tirupathi Rao to review his committee report and come out with revised recommendations.

The committee, among others, had recommended an annual 10 per cent fee hike in private schools, leading to protests by the Hyderabad School Parents Association, Telangana Parents Association and student groups on Friday. The objective of the government in constituting the committee was to regulate fee in private schools. The committee had recommended an annual hike, giving school managements more than they had asked for.