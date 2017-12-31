Time for change: Rajinikanth declares political debut, to contest TN polls

‘In the name of democracy politicians are robbing us of our own money on our own land. We need to bring a change from the base,’ superstar Rajinikanth said on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: Putting an end to the suspense over his entry into politics, superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday declared that he will float his party before the next Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and contest all 234 constituencies.

"My political entry is definite. This is a long-pending decision. I will feel guilty if I don't take this decision at least now. In next assembly elections, I will form a party and will contest all constituencies in Tamil Nadu," he said while addressing a gathering at the Sri Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai.

Speaking further on the current state of politics in the state, Rajinikanth said there was a need for a complete change in Tamil Nadu’s democratic system. The 'Thalaiva' urged for a more honest and transparent system to emerge.

"Democracy is in a bad shape right now, and all other states have been making fun of us (Tamil Nadu). In the name of democracy, politicians are robbing us of our own money on our own land. We need to bring a change from the base. It is not an easy task, but can be made possible through the support of the people and blessings of the almighty," he said.

Announcing his political entry as a 'guardian of the protectors of democracy', Rajinikanth expressed his fear of the media. The Tamil superstar also remembered late actor, humorist and political analyst Cho Ramaswamy.

"I don't fear entering politics, but I fear the media. I am still a child in this context. I need to be more active and alert on the media. Cho sir had already warned me about the same. Today, I miss him a lot; he would have given me more strength for this new beginning," said the superstar.

However, Rajinikanth appealed to his fans to not enter into any political stint until he forms the party, and also called out to his fans to assist him in forming the structure of the party.

"Truth, work and growth will be the three founding principles for our party. I request the fan clubs to assist in making arrangements to give a structure to the party. The fan club should make sure that our message should reach every place. Till that time, I would like to tell everyone to not enter political controversy, fight or shout at politicians. The party will be formed at the right time, and we should work towards fulfilling our promise," said Rajinikanth.

The news was well received by his fans, who began celebrations soon after the announcement was made.

The ‘Thalaiva’ also went on to pose for photographs with his fans at the venue.

On Tuesday, at an event at his Raghavendra Thirumana Mandapam in Kodambakkam, Rajinikanth had explained to his fans why he was hesitant to enter politics. He had said he was in a dilemma only because he knew the entire dynamics of how the field works.

“Politics is nothing new for me. I have been in politics since 1996… Had I not known its dynamics, I would have said okay,” he had said.

Rajinikanth has been ambivalent on his political entry since 1996, when he openly put his weight behind the DMK and then fledgling Tamil Maanila Congress that helped the Dravidian party capture power with a brute majority.

After his appeal to vote for DMK-TMC alliance in 1998 and to defeat the PMK in 2004 failed at the hustings, the superstar kept low when it came to politics only to speak about it in 2017 after the demise of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa the previous year.

(With inputs from ANI)