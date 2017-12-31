Post-fire, 300 illegal structures demolished in Mumbai

A bulldozer takes down illegally constructed eateries in the Kamala Mills compound following the fire incident, in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: It took the loss of 14 lives in Friday’s fire for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to sit up and initiate action against irregularities and encroachments at various restaurants and other establishments in the city.

Facing huge flak after the Kamala Mills compound fire, the BMC went on a massive demolition spree to remove illegal constructions and encroachments at malls, pubs, restaurants and gymkhanas across the city on Saturday.

In a single day, the civic body took action on as many as 314 places and demolished nearly 300 illegal structures. The demolition drive will continue on Sunday as well, said civic officials.

According to the officials, the civic body also sealed seven restaurants, Sagar, 38 Feast, Mini Punjab and Sams Kitchen at Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road and Flamingo and Sai Kitchen Hotel at Chembur.

In addition, the BMC sealed 9,000 sq ft terrace of Sheesha Sky Lounge at Andheri, by demolishing an illegal construction erected on the top. The civic body also seized 417 gas cylinders during the drive.

Restaurants and pubs in prominent mills and malls like Kamala Mills, Raghuvanshi Mills, R-City Mall, Neelyog Mall, Evershine Mall figured high on BMC’s list during the drive. It also took action against leading gymkhanas like Catholic, Parsi, Wilson, Islam, Jolly; restaurants like Khyber, Zaffran, Shalimar, Nityanand, Sahil, Faasos, Lady Baga, The Fatibo, Grandmaa Café, Junk Yard, Woodland and hotels like Peninsula, Orchid International and Ozone, Retreat.

“We found several irregularities like rooftop sheds, open space encroachment, illegal constructions, encroachment on common passage at these places during the drive. After demolition, the restaurants, hotels and malls have been warned that they should comply with fire safety norms strictly or face action,” said a senior civic official.

The restaurants have been sealed as they were found violating the health department and fire safety norms.