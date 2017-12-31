search on deccanchronicle.com
5 jawans die in CRPF camp attack in J&K's Pulwama, 2 militants killed

PTI/ANI
Published Dec 31, 2017, 2:30 pm IST
Updated Dec 31, 2017, 8:19 pm IST
The militants attacked the 185th battalion camp of the Central Reserve Police Force in Awantipora around 2 am.
Two militants struck a CRPF training centre in Lethpora area of Pulwama in the early hours of Sunday. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
Srinagar: Five jawans were killed and three injured after militants attacked a CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday. Two terrorists have been killed so far.

Security forces had an input about an impending militant strike in the Kashmir Valley for the past three days, Director General of Police S P Vaid said in Srinagar on Sunday, hours after a militant attack on a CRPF camp in Pulwama district.

Terming the attack as unfortunate, Vaid said as long as Pakistan keeps sending militants, security forces and people of Kashmir will continue to go through this.

"There was an input from the last two-three days.They (militants) were trying.They probably could not get a place and time earlier.So, they struck last night," Vaid told reporters.

The DGP was speaking at a press conference to outline the achievements of Jammu and Kashmir Police in 2017.

"In Kashmir, the challenge has always been there...As long as our neighbour keeps sending people like this, my police and security forces and people of Kashmir will have to go through this.It is unfortunate that this happened," the DGP said.

CRPF's Ct Sharief-ud-din Ganaie, Insp Kuldip Roy, HC Taufail Ahmed, Ct Rajendra Nain and Ct Pradeep Kumar Panda lost their lives in the attack.

The two terrorists killed by security forces were identified as Manzoor Ahmad Baba of Pulwama and Fardeen Ahmad Khanday of Tral.

