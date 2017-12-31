search on deccanchronicle.com
Militants attack CRPF camp in J&K's Pulwama; 1 jawan dead, 2 injured

PTI
Published Dec 31, 2017, 8:07 am IST
Updated Dec 31, 2017, 9:23 am IST
CRPF officials said intermittent firing was on and three personnel had sustained bullet injuries.
The militants stormed the 185th battalion camp of the CRPF or Central Reserve Police Force in Lethpora in Kashmir valley around 2 am. (Photo: ANI)
 The militants stormed the 185th battalion camp of the CRPF or Central Reserve Police Force in Lethpora in Kashmir valley around 2 am. (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: Two heavily armed militants stormed a CRPF camp in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Sunday, killing a personnel and leaving two others injured.

The militants attacked the 185th battalion camp of the Central Reserve Police Force in Awantipora around 2 am.

 

"Two heavily armed militants stormed the camp at about 2 am. They were armed with under-barrel grenade launchers and automatic weapons. They were challenged by camp sentries," CRPF officials said,

The deceased CRPF jawan has been identified as constable Saifuddin Soz, a resident of Srinagar.

"The two militants are holed up in one building block in the camp and operation is underway to neutralise militants," a senior official of the force said.

The camp also serves as training centre for troops inducted for counter-militancy operations in Kashmir Valley. A Jammu and Kashmir Police team is also co-located with CRPF in this camp.

Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




