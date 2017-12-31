search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'Injustice' undone, Muslim women can now travel for Haj without male guardian: PM

PTI
Published Dec 31, 2017, 8:57 pm IST
Updated Dec 31, 2017, 8:57 pm IST
While referring to Muslim women and their rights, the PM did not mention about the triple talaq bill passed by Lok Sabha.
Modi says he has suggested to the Ministry of Minority Affairs that they should ensure that all women who have applied to travel alone be allowed to perform Haj. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Modi says he has suggested to the Ministry of Minority Affairs that they should ensure that all women who have applied to travel alone be allowed to perform Haj. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Terming the policy of allowing Muslim women to perform Haj only in the company of a male guardian as “injustice”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his government has removed the restriction following which hundreds of women have applied to travel alone for the pilgrimage.

According to the Ministry of Minority Affairs, now Muslim women aged above 45 will be allowed to go for the pilgrimage without ‘mahram’ in a group of at least four.

 

In his monthly radio address of ‘Mann ki baat’, the prime minister said removal of the restriction of having a male guardian or ‘mahram’ may appear as a “small thing”, but such issues “have a far reaching impact on our image as a society”.

He said when he first heard of the restriction, he was surprised as to who wold have drafted such a rule.

“Why this discrimination? And when I went into the depth of the matter I was surprised to find that even after 70 years of our independence, we were the ones who had imposed these restrictions. For decades, injustice was being rendered to Muslim women but there was no discussion on it,” he said in his broadcast.

He pointed out that such a restriction is not prevalent in many Islamic countries.

“I am happy to note that this time about 1300 Muslim women have applied to perform Haj without ‘mahram’ and women from different parts of the country from Kerala to north India, have expressed their wish to go for the Haj pilgrimage,” he said.

He said he has suggested to the Ministry of Minority Affairs that they should ensure that all women who have applied to travel alone be allowed to perform Haj.

“Usually there is a lottery system for selection of Haj pilgrims but I would like that single women pilgrims should be excluded from this lottery system and they should be given a chance as a special category,” he said.

He said it is his firm belief that the journey of India’s progress has been possible due to women-power and on the basis of their talent...it should be our constant endeavour that our women also get equal rights and equal opportunities...,” he said.

While referring to Muslim women and their rights, the prime minister did not mention about the bill passed by Lok Sabha last week which bans the practice of instant triple talaq.

He, however, had referred to the issue of instant triple talaq or ‘talaq-e-biddat’ while inaugurating the 85th Sivagiri Pilgrimage Celebrations at Sivagiri Mutt in Kerala via video conference on Sunday morning.

Referring to Christmas, Modi said Jesus Christ taught us about the spirit of service or ‘sewa bhaav’.

“Be it any religion, caste or creed, tradition or colour in this world; the spirit of service is an invaluable hallmark of the highest human values,” he said.

He also recalled the life of Guru Gobind Singh which was full of instances of courage and sacrifice.

On the 350th anniversary of the Sikh guru, he said Guru Gobind Singh preached the virtues of sublime human values and at the same time, practiced them in his own life in letter and spirit.

Tags: muslim women, haj pilgrimage, narendra modi, mann ki baat
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Baby boy fights for life as his head triples in size due to rare disorder

Meanwhile his helpless parents have lost hope already as they feel their child will die despite the efforts (Photo: YouTube)
 

Boy born with cyst covering his eyes celebrates first birthday thanks to surgery

Now he is able to stand and crawl despite a higher risk of disorders and seizures (Photo: YouTube)
 

After Shikhar Dhawan, Kevin Pietersen slams Emirates Airlines ‘with no clothes’ tweet

While Shikhar Dhawan was unhappy with Emirates for not letting his family travel with him, Kevin Pietersen was disappointed with the airline company misplacing his luggage.(Photo: AFP)
 

Rajinikanth announces 2.0 release date, no clash with Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun films

Stills/posters from 'Bharath Ane Nenu', '2.0' and 'Naa Peru Surya.'
 

Mohammad Hafeez's selfie with 'The Wall' Rahul Dravid leaves Pakistani fans in awe

Pakistan fans also joined Mohammad Hafeez and praised the former India batsman. (Photo: Twitter)
 

‘Special care’ on the cards for newlyweds Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma in South Africa

Virat Kohli, accompanied by Anushka Sharma, and the Indian cricket team left for South Africa a day after the couple’s wedding reception in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP: Dance teacher promises minor student role in TV serials, abducts, rapes her

The girl was reportedly in Delhi since December 23. (Photo: Representational/File)

J&K CRPF camp attack a sign of failure of Modi's foreign policy: Cong

Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev says the Congress expected the Modi government to have 'consistency' in its foreign policy. (Photo: PTI/File)

Year ender 2017: Love Jihad - The cost of marrying your choice in India

On May 24, 2017 Kerala High Court ruled the marriage between Hadiya and Shafeen Jahan ‘null and void’ condemning it as love jihad. (Photo: File)

Muslim bodies to move SC if triple talaq bill passed by Rajya Sabha

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader in the Lok Sabha PK Kunjalikutty alleged there were many 'lacunae' and 'contradictions' in the bill passed by the Lower House last week. (Photo: Representational/File)

After Amit Shah's assurance, Gujarat Dy CM gets finance ministry portfolio

The deputy chief minister was reportedly said to be miffed after finance, urban development and petroleum portfolios were taken from him. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham