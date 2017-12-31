search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Either Drink Or Drive: Delhi Police campaigns for safe driving on Twitter

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMMOHINEE GHOSH
Published Dec 31, 2017, 9:04 pm IST
Updated Dec 31, 2017, 9:04 pm IST
The series of eye-catching posts is part of the Delhi Police’s #RoadSafetyHaiZaroori (Road safety is important) initiative.
Each of the images posted on Twitter carries the helpline number for Delhi Traffic Police: 1095; the use of bright colours and Desi art form catches the attention of readers instantly. (Photo: Twitter | @DelhiPolice)
 Each of the images posted on Twitter carries the helpline number for Delhi Traffic Police: 1095; the use of bright colours and Desi art form catches the attention of readers instantly. (Photo: Twitter | @DelhiPolice)

New Delhi: Social media butterflies and twitterati are busy pondering what the Delhi Police has been smoking of late. The Delhi Police is in a bid to steal the show on Twitter with its awareness campaign on road safety over the past few days.

Just one day after Christmas, on December 26, the Delhi Police posted a striking, colourful picture of the rear of a truck on its official Twitter handle. The image carried an equally dramatic caption that read, "Mat lagao road pe race, accident mein bigdega face." The caution message translates into, “Don’t race on the roads, an accident might ruin your face.”

 

On the next day their Twitter page carried an image discouraging drunk driving. “Daaru pe hai bhaari, toh lo cab ki sawaari” (If drunk, take a cab instead of driving back home); such were the theatrics of the accompanying catchphrase.

The Delhi Police struck again on the penultimate day of the year with the ‘back of its truck image’ reading “Thodi si wine bhi nahi hai fine” (Not even a drop of wine is fine.)

Each of the images carried the helpline number of Delhi Traffic Police: 1095. The use of bright colours and Desi art form catches the attention of readers instantly.

On New Year’s eve, their official Twitter handle underscored all preceding posts on road safety measures with a video that was originally posted on December 2. In the post, the Delhi Police urged people to not drink and drive. The video comes as a warning of zero tolerance toward any offence resulting from irresponsible revelry. 

The series of eye-catching posts is part of the Delhi Police’s #RoadSafetyHaiZaroori (Road safety is important) initiative.

The campaign on social media keeps in sync with festive preparations and carousing, that render road safety as a serious threat. It is usually around this time of the year that security forces tighten rules and conduct strict checking to curb accidents.

Tags: delhi police twitter handle, road safety, road accidents, drunk driving, #roadsafetyhaizaroori, #yadrinkyadrive, delhi road accidents
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Baby boy fights for life as his head triples in size due to rare disorder

Meanwhile his helpless parents have lost hope already as they feel their child will die despite the efforts (Photo: YouTube)
 

Boy born with cyst covering his eyes celebrates first birthday thanks to surgery

Now he is able to stand and crawl despite a higher risk of disorders and seizures (Photo: YouTube)
 

After Shikhar Dhawan, Kevin Pietersen slams Emirates Airlines ‘with no clothes’ tweet

While Shikhar Dhawan was unhappy with Emirates for not letting his family travel with him, Kevin Pietersen was disappointed with the airline company misplacing his luggage.(Photo: AFP)
 

Rajinikanth announces 2.0 release date, no clash with Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun films

Stills/posters from 'Bharath Ane Nenu', '2.0' and 'Naa Peru Surya.'
 

Mohammad Hafeez's selfie with 'The Wall' Rahul Dravid leaves Pakistani fans in awe

Pakistan fans also joined Mohammad Hafeez and praised the former India batsman. (Photo: Twitter)
 

‘Special care’ on the cards for newlyweds Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma in South Africa

Virat Kohli, accompanied by Anushka Sharma, and the Indian cricket team left for South Africa a day after the couple’s wedding reception in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Injustice' undone, Muslim women can now travel for Haj without male guardian: PM

Modi says he has suggested to the Ministry of Minority Affairs that they should ensure that all women who have applied to travel alone be allowed to perform Haj. (Photo: PTI/File)

UP: Dance teacher promises minor student role in TV serials, abducts, rapes her

The girl was reportedly in Delhi since December 23. (Photo: Representational/File)

J&K CRPF camp attack a sign of failure of Modi's foreign policy: Cong

Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev says the Congress expected the Modi government to have 'consistency' in its foreign policy. (Photo: PTI/File)

Year ender 2017: Love Jihad - The cost of marrying your choice in India

On May 24, 2017 Kerala High Court ruled the marriage between Hadiya and Shafeen Jahan ‘null and void’ condemning it as love jihad. (Photo: File)

Muslim bodies to move SC if triple talaq bill passed by Rajya Sabha

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader in the Lok Sabha PK Kunjalikutty alleged there were many 'lacunae' and 'contradictions' in the bill passed by the Lower House last week. (Photo: Representational/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham