Amit Shah's magic won't work in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah on BJP meet

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday claimed that the ways and methods of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Amit Shah would not work in Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah said, "Amit Shah's magic will not work in Karnataka."

Amit Shah is all set to spend the last day of this year in poll-bound Karnataka to strategise with state party leaders before gearing up to face the ruling Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections next year.

Shah will reportedly hold a meeting with all the BJP MPs and MLAs in the state which will be followed by deliberation with the in-charges of all its assembly constituencies.

Karnataka, which has 224 assembly seats, is likely to go to polls in May next year.

The Congress party had dethroned the BJP in the 2014 Assembly polls to come to power.