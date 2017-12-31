search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Amit Shah's magic won't work in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah on BJP meet

ANI
Published Dec 31, 2017, 5:36 pm IST
Updated Dec 31, 2017, 5:36 pm IST
Karnataka, which has 224 assembly seats, is likely to go to polls in May next year.
The Congress party had dethroned the BJP in the 2014 Assembly polls to come to power. (Photo: DC)
 The Congress party had dethroned the BJP in the 2014 Assembly polls to come to power. (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday claimed that the ways and methods of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Amit Shah would not work in Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah said, "Amit Shah's magic will not work in Karnataka."

 

Amit Shah is all set to spend the last day of this year in poll-bound Karnataka to strategise with state party leaders before gearing up to face the ruling Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections next year.

Shah will reportedly hold a meeting with all the BJP MPs and MLAs in the state which will be followed by deliberation with the in-charges of all its assembly constituencies.

Karnataka, which has 224 assembly seats, is likely to go to polls in May next year.

The Congress party had dethroned the BJP in the 2014 Assembly polls to come to power.

Tags: karnataka assembly polls, bjp, siddaramaiah, amit shah
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Baby boy fights for life as his head triples in size due to rare disorder

Meanwhile his helpless parents have lost hope already as they feel their child will die despite the efforts (Photo: YouTube)
 

Boy born with cyst covering his eyes celebrates first birthday thanks to surgery

Now he is able to stand and crawl despite a higher risk of disorders and seizures (Photo: YouTube)
 

After Shikhar Dhawan, Kevin Pietersen slams Emirates Airlines ‘with no clothes’ tweet

While Shikhar Dhawan was unhappy with Emirates for not letting his family travel with him, Kevin Pietersen was disappointed with the airline company misplacing his luggage.(Photo: AFP)
 

Rajinikanth announces 2.0 release date, no clash with Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun films

Stills/posters from 'Bharath Ane Nenu', '2.0' and 'Naa Peru Surya.'
 

Mohammad Hafeez's selfie with 'The Wall' Rahul Dravid leaves Pakistani fans in awe

Pakistan fans also joined Mohammad Hafeez and praised the former India batsman. (Photo: Twitter)
 

‘Special care’ on the cards for newlyweds Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma in South Africa

Virat Kohli, accompanied by Anushka Sharma, and the Indian cricket team left for South Africa a day after the couple’s wedding reception in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Upset' Guj Dy CM agrees to take charge after Shah assures fitting post

Patel didn't disclose whether he would be getting Finance or Urban Development departments which he held in the previous government. (Photo: PTI/File)

4 jawans die in CRPF camp attack in J&K's Pulwama, 3 militants killed

Two militants struck a CRPF training centre in Lethpora area of Pulwama in the early hours of Sunday. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Militants attack CRPF camp in J&K's Pulwama; 1 jawan dead, 2 injured

The militants stormed the 185th battalion camp of the CRPF or Central Reserve Police Force in Lethpora in Kashmir valley around 2 am. (Photo: ANI)

Kamala Mills fire: BMC razes illegal structures of 100 pubs; 3 cases filed

At least 14 people were killed and as many injured after a major fire in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel, Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

After India's rap, Palestine recalls envoy who attended Hafiz Saeed event

India had strongly conveyed to Palestine that the presence of its ambassador to Pak at an event of Hafiz Saeed, was 'unacceptable'. (Photo: AFP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham