Terror group label: India slams Pakistan claims as absurd

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 31, 2016, 3:34 am IST
The Pakistan MoFA statement of yesterday is absurd even by their standards: Ministry of External Affairs
The Pakistan Foreign Ministry had first described the RSS and Indian political party Shiv Sena as "Hindu extremist and terrorist organisations" on December 15. (Representational image)
New Delhi: India on Friday slammed Pakistan for labelling certain Indian political parties and social organisations including the RSS — the ruling BJP’s ideological mentor — as terrorist outfits, calling it a “desperate attempt” at deflecting international focus from Islamabad’s complicity in “spawning” terrorist groups like LeT, JuD and JeM.

In response to a query on the Pakistan Foreign Ministry's “recent comments on Jammu & Kashmir and slander against Indian organisations", the Ministry of External Affairs said, “The Pakistan MoFA statement of yesterday is absurd even by their standards.”

Labelling bonafide Indian political parties and social and cultural organisations as terrorist organisations seems a desperate attempt to deflect international focus from Pakistan's own complicity in spawning internationally proscribed organisations like LeT, JuD and JeM, which continue to target Pakistan's neighbours from territory under Pakistan's control."

The Pakistan Foreign Ministry had first described the RSS and Indian political party Shiv Sena as "Hindu extremist and terrorist organisations" on December 15.

According to news agency reports, the official spokesperson of the Pakistan Foreign Minis-try had on Thursday alleged that "terrorist organisations such as RSS, VHP, Shiv Sena, Bajrang Dal and other terrorist elements" are engaged in a drive to change the demography of Kashmir.

