Chennai: Land deal worth Rs 272 crore under CBI scanner

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V P RAGHU
Published Dec 31, 2016, 6:53 am IST
Updated Dec 31, 2016, 7:12 am IST
Chennai: One of the biggest land deals in Chennai, worth `272 crore, that took place in 2013 has now come under CBI’s scanner, which has registered an FIR against two former bankers, chief operating officer of HTL and managing director of VGN Developers.

The CBI believes that 10.46 acres of land belonging to HTL were sold to VGN through private treaty and not through public auction to favour the buyer and causing a wrongful loss of around Rs 115 crore to the government.

The CBI filed FIR on Wednesday against Leon Terattil, former DGM, stressed asset management branch, SBI, Egmore, Ramodoss the then chief manager, stressed asset management branch, Egmore, D. P. Gupta, chief operating manager, Hindustan Teleprinters, and  D. Pratish, managing director, VGN developers.

HTL decided to sell the land in order to repay the debts in the year 2006 and in the year 2007 RMZ Properties emerged as the successful bidder by quoting `298 crore for the land. As the government of Tamil Nadu raised an objection, the auction got cancelled. The land was later in 2013 sold to VGN through a private treaty for Rs 272 crore. CBI now feels that no sufficient time was given to other interested parties to show interest in the property.

The guideline value for the property in the year 2013 was around Rs 387 crore. What VGN paid in the year 2013 was even less than what was offered in the year 2007 for the same land. “Thus the accused persons conspired among themselves and sold the prime land for Rs 272 crore thus caused a wrongful loss to the government of India to the tune of Rs 115 crore and obtained a corresponding wrongful gain to themselves” CBI’s FIR said.

