Nation, Current Affairs

China blocks UN ban on JeM chief Masood Azhar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Dec 31, 2016, 2:19 am IST
Updated Dec 31, 2016, 3:02 am IST
India is likely to continue its efforts to persuade China, sources said.
Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar (Photo: AFP)
 Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: China placed a "permanent block" on the current Indian move in the UN to designate terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) Masood Azhar as a terrorist,  prompting India to term it "an unfortunate blow to the concerted efforts to effectively counter all forms of terrorism, and (which) confirms prevalence of double standards in the fight against terrorism".

Setting the stage for a possible move in the future to tar China as an abettor of terror, New Delhi  said it is concerned at the "surprising" Chinese decision and that it had expected Beijing to be "more understanding"  of the need to tackle the scourge of terrorism. Unlikely to escalate the situation since it does not want Sino-Indian ties to be held hostage to the Masood Azhar issue, India sees Beijing's backing of Islamabad as being driven by its huge investments on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.  

India is unlikely to place a fresh proposal before the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council, as China will only veto the motion as it did last time, when all members of the 15-nation Sanctions Committee barring China supported the Indian move. After its submission, China twice imposed a "technical" hold on the Indian proposal.

Tags: pathankot air base attack
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were seen around Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sanjay, Sooraj, Imtiaz, other stars spotted in Mumbai
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao celebrated their wedding anniversary in Panchgani. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir and Kiran celebrate anniversary with family, friends in Panchgani
When it came to Bollywood, 2016 wasn't a very amazing year. As usual, Indian cinema bombarded audiences with one after another release. But only few lived upto everyone's expectations while many films just made fans walk out of the cinema halls. As we say goodbye to 2016, here's a list of this year's biggest box office duds.

Yearender 2016: These big films were complete duds
Numerous celebrities were seen at various places in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Priyanka, Arjun, Abhi-Ash, other stars up the glamour quotient
Originality, power-packed performances and commendable direction have worked in favour of these films.

Yearender 2016: Must-watch films this year
Bollywood celebrities were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B, Varun, Saif, Vidya, other stars are quite the style icons
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sonam Kapoor and her rumoured beau Anand Ahuja visit a famous tattoo artist

We wonder who is getting inked, Sonam or her beau?
 

This woman has become the first Indian to drive to coldest inhabited region

She took to adventure when she was 11 and had gone for a Himalayan hike in Bhutan (Photo: Facebook)
 

Virender Sehwag strikes again in his birthday wishes for Joe Root

Virender Sehwag wished England cricketer Joe Root in a funniest manner on his birthday. (Photo: AFP / AP)
 

Culinary trends that gave you a foodgasm in 2016

Desserts transformed traditional choux pastry into eclairs and profiteroles.
 

6 South Indian films that turned out to be game-changers in 2016

Three of the films starred Mollywood superstar Mohanlal in the lead role.
 

People who tell fortunes by reading butts actually exist

It can also be performed by touching other than just watching (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Narendra Modi’s speech live on big screens in hotels

The timing of the PM’s speech coinciding with New Year celebrations is leading to speculations that he will offer a few goodies to make the celebrations merrier. (Photo: PTI) (Representational Image)

Open war in SP, father Mulayam issues show-cause notice to son Akhilesh

UP CM Akhilesh Yadav with party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Modi should step down, vendetta politics can't stop us: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

Planning next phase of expansion of FM radio for smaller cities: govt

The next phase of extension of FM radio broadcast is on the cards and cities having population of one lakh and above will soon have FM radio channels, the I&B Ministry announced. (Photo: Facebook)

No good economic sense behind demonetisation decision: Amartya Sen

Nobel Laureate Prof Amartya Sen (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham