China blocks UN ban on JeM chief Masood Azhar

New Delhi: China placed a "permanent block" on the current Indian move in the UN to designate terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) Masood Azhar as a terrorist, prompting India to term it "an unfortunate blow to the concerted efforts to effectively counter all forms of terrorism, and (which) confirms prevalence of double standards in the fight against terrorism".

Setting the stage for a possible move in the future to tar China as an abettor of terror, New Delhi said it is concerned at the "surprising" Chinese decision and that it had expected Beijing to be "more understanding" of the need to tackle the scourge of terrorism. Unlikely to escalate the situation since it does not want Sino-Indian ties to be held hostage to the Masood Azhar issue, India sees Beijing's backing of Islamabad as being driven by its huge investments on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

India is unlikely to place a fresh proposal before the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council, as China will only veto the motion as it did last time, when all members of the 15-nation Sanctions Committee barring China supported the Indian move. After its submission, China twice imposed a "technical" hold on the Indian proposal.