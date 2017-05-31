Nation, Current Affairs

Will look at issues raised by states on cattle sale ban: Venkaiah Naidu

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published May 31, 2017, 2:00 am IST
Updated May 31, 2017, 2:25 am IST
It is understood that the environment ministry, which had notified the rules last week, received 13 representations.
Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu
 Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi: Union information and broadcasting minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said that the Narendra Modi government is examining “issues” raised by states and some organisations on the recent ban imposed by it on sale and purchase of cattle at animal markets for slaughter.

Mr Naidu said that the ban was notified in the backdrop of some observations made by the Supreme Court and a parliamentary committee on preventing cruelty to animals and breaking nexus in animal markets, including for smuggling.

“Subsequently some issues were raised by some state governments and other trade organisations. These issues are being examined by the government,” he said.

It is understood that the environment ministry, which had notified the rules last week, received 13 representations. The ministry had notified the government about the stringent Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, banning the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter.

The decision is expected to hit export and trade of meat and leather. The rules define cattle as a bovine animal, including bulls, bullocks, cows, buffaloes, steers, heifers and calves and camels.

The new rules also prohibit establishment of an animal market in a place which is situated within 25 km from any state border and within 50 km from any international border.

Meanwhile, officials in the environment ministry have said they have received several representations on the ban on sale and purchase of cattle for slaughter and are in the process of studying them.

Various bodies and political parties have reacted sharply to the government’s decision, saying it is an “ill-advised” move which will widen the “terrorism” by cow vigilantes.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had asked whether the Centre would ban the consumption of fish tomorrow and had suggested exploring legal options.

