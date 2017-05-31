Nation, Current Affairs

Sukhoi jet crash: 2 pilots confirmed dead after fatal injury

PTI
Published May 31, 2017, 9:35 pm IST
Updated May 31, 2017, 9:35 pm IST
Squadron Leader D Pankaj and Flight Lt S Achudev could not initiate ejection before the crash that occurred 60 kms from Tezpur Airbase.
Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The two pilots of the Sukhoi jet that had crashed after taking off from Tezpur in Assam suffered fatal injuries, the Indian Air Force today said five days after the wreckage of the plane was found.

Squadron Leader D Pankaj and Flight Lt S Achudev could not initiate ejection before the crash that occurred 60 kms from Tezpur Airbase on May 23, the IAF said.

The wreckage of the Sukhoi-30 MKI jet was found on May 26 in a dense forest area in Arunachal Pradesh after a three-day search operation

"Analysis of the flight data recorder (black box) of the aircraft and certain other articles recovered from the crash site revealed that the pilots could not initiate ejection

before the crash," IAF Spokesperson Anupam Banerjee said.

The plane had taken off from Tezpur airbase at around 10:30 am on May 23 and had gone off the radar around 11:10 am.

It was on a routine training mission as part of a two-aircraft formation.

The wreckage of the jet was spotted from air on Friday, and search teams could reach the crash site only on Sunday due to inclement weather after which the black box was recovered.

The IAF has ordered a court of inquiry to investigate the cause of the accident, according to Wing Commander Banerjee.

The first batch of the Russia-made fighter jet was inducted by the IAF in the late 1990s.

A frontline fighter jet, SU-30 MKI aircraft were deployed in the Tezpur airbase on June 15, 2009 for guarding the Sino-India frontier in Arunachal Pradesh.

At present, two squadrons comprising around 36 aircraft are deployed at Tezpur.

Tags: sukhoi crash, tezpur airbase, search operation, indian air force
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Paparazzi had a busy Tuesday as they snapped Bollywood stars at various locations. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant-Kriti, Sonakshi, John, Aditya, others put stylish foot forward
Several Bollywood stars turned up for a screening of Konkona Sen Sharma's debut directorial 'A Death in the Gunj' held in Mumbai on Tuesday night. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Konkona Sen Sharma hosts a screening of her film A Death in the Gunj
Salman Khan and his brother Sohail Khan shot for an episode to promote their film 'Tubelight' on the reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma L'il Champs' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman has a gala time with kids as he promotes Tubelight on reality show
Amitabh Bachchan launched the 'Darwaza Band' campaign against open defecation for the Maharashtra Government in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Darwaza Band: Big B launches campaign against open defecation
Bollywood stars were snapped arriving for the screenings of the films 'Baywatch' and Konkona Sen Sharma's directorial debut 'A Death in the Gunj' held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, other stars, watch Priyanka's Baywatch and Konkona's directorial
Rana Daggubati and several other stars from the South film industry were present at the award ceremony for the short films section of the SIIMA Awards held in Chennai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rana Daggubati, other stars felicitate winners at SIIMA awards
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

4,000-year-old burial site discovered in UK

4,000-year-old henge monument in United Kingdom. (Photo: Twitter | Realm of History)
 

WhatsApp users can now send any file format

The app is available on Android as of now and will let WhatsApp users choose two methods to send files via WhatsApp.
 

Court stenographer leaves mid-proceeding, says her cab is waiting

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Parupalli Kashyap slams ‘ridiculous scheduling and refereeing’ at Thailand Open

Parupalli Kashyap's match was the last of the opening day and it was scheduled after 12am with his second round match to be held at 12pm the next day. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: German church has a Robot Priest that grants automated blessings

The metallic-bodied robot has a screen that asks people about the blessings they want and then raises its hands and smiles just like the priest does. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Sanath Jayasuriya’s future as Sri Lanka selector in jeopardy after leaked sex video?

Sanath Jayasuriya is alleged to have leaked his sex video with his ex-wife (Maleeka Sirisenage), though it is not proved whether the same was leaked by himself to seek revenge. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Peacocks don't have sex: Rajasthan HC judge who said declare cow national animal

He made the perplexing statement when he compared the cow with the peacock and explained his views on why the cow should be given the national animal status. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Karnataka’s KR Nandini tops UPSC civil services exam

The Union Public Services Commission building, New Delhi. (Representational Image)

Non-Muslims at AMU hostels not given breakfast, lunch during Ramzan

A man offer prayers before breaking his fast. (Photo: AP)

Kerala HC declines to interfere with cattle sale ban notification

The Kerala High Court's observation came a day after the Madras High Court's Madurai bench stayed for four weeks the the Centre's contentious notification on two PILs.(Representational Image)

PoK boys who crossed LoC unintentionally sent home with sweets, gifts

The boys were sent home with gifts including cricket bats. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham