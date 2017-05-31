Madhya Pradesh: Minister beats kids, video goes viral

Bhopal: A video showing Madhya Pradesh minister for food and civil supply Om Prakash Dhruve beating children in public has gone viral, landing the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in acute embarrassment.

Mr Dhruve who has recently triggered a controversy for abusing senior government officers in public in a district in MP, was seen in the clip chasing the children and mercilessly assaulting them when a marriage procession in which he participated was being carried in the district headquarters town of Dindori on Tuesday.

The video showed the minister dancing and then throwing currency notes in air. He started chasing and beating the children who gathered there to collect the notes.

Several children were reportedly injured in the alleged attack by the minister, reports reaching here said. The minister was not available for his comment.