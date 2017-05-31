Nation, Current Affairs

Madhya Pradesh: Minister beats kids, video goes viral

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 31, 2017, 2:00 am IST
Updated May 31, 2017, 2:25 am IST
The minister was not available for his comment.
Representational image
 Representational image

Bhopal: A video showing Madhya Pradesh minister for food and civil supply Om Prakash Dhruve beating children in public has gone viral, landing the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in acute embarrassment.

Mr Dhruve who has recently triggered a controversy for abusing senior government officers in public in a district in MP, was seen in the clip chasing the children and mercilessly assaulting them when a marriage procession in which he participated was being carried in the district headquarters town of Dindori on Tuesday.

The video showed the minister dancing and then throwing currency notes in air. He started chasing and beating the children who gathered there to collect the notes.

Several children were reportedly injured in the alleged attack by the minister, reports reaching here said. The minister was not available for his comment.

Tags: shivraj singh chouhan
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Lifestyle Gallery

Dutch artist Stephan Brusche creates art on bananas to make unique fruit doodles inspired by popular fiction characters. (Photo: Instagram/StephanBrusche)

Dutch artist creates abstract fruit doodles on bananas
Photographer Ashley Larson made her daughter Scout Penelope dress up as famous personalities to support her grandmother in her fight against cancer. (Photo: Instagram)

Three-year-old dresses up as pop culture icons to help grandma fight cancer
Muslims around the world from Malaysia, Pakistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Phillipines and Pakistan mark the start of Ramadan. (Photo: AP)

Muslims around the world mark the start of Ramadan
Photographer and mom Niki Boon took pictures of her children enjoying their childhood without phones and laptops and other gadgets that they are otherwise addicted to today. (Photo: Facebook/NikiBoonPhotography)

Photographer documents what childhood looks like without technology
The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently jogged past a group of prom-goers and Reddit made hilarious memes out of it. (Photo: Reddit)

Justin Trudeau's photobomb turns into epic photoshop battle
Instagrammar Yahav Draizin gives everyday objects a quirky twist with pop culture characters on his phone. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man give hilarious twist to everyday objects using pop culture
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Andy Rubin's Essential Phone is finally here

It comes equipped with a 13MP dual camera with RGB and monochrome, IR Laser Assist Focus, and support for 4K recording.
 

Video: Shocking footage of a snake vomiting another live snake goes viral

The footage will leave you stunned (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Footage shows man driving over security guard for a good parking spot

The guard survived without serious injuries (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: These anti-suicide fans might be the answer to a crisis in Kota

The fans have gone through 500 successful trials in a decade (Photo: YouTube)
 

'Lovely coincidence' for Priyanka Chopra, as she meets PM Modi in Berlin

Priyanka Chopra in a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Pic: Instagram/priyankachopra)
 

Video: Tamil rapper’s humorous song creates awareness about pads and tampons

The Youtube video titled ‘Period Pattu’ has a typical musical performance setting with two musicians asking questions during the song. (Photo: Youtube/Blush)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Your sense of history worse than school kid : Kerala CPM MP to Arnab Goswami

Kerala CPM Lok Sabha MP M B Rajesh and former editor-in-chief Times Now channel Arnab Goswami. (Photo: DC)

Verdict in '93 blasts case against Salem, others on June 16

Apart from Salem and Dossa, the four other accused are Firoz Khan, Taher Merchant, Riyaz Siddiqui and Abdul Qayyum. (Photo: PTI/File)

Pak funding: NIA continues to grill Separatist leaders for second day

National Investigation Agency. (Photo: PTI/File)

Cattle ban: Cong attacks Centre, says even BJP leaders eat beef

Earlier, criticizing the Centre's order, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that he didn't need a ‘lesson in food habits from New Delhi or Nagpur.’ (Representational Image)

Babri case: Enough proof to charge Advani, Joshi of conspiracy, says Court

BJP stalwarts appeared before a special CBI court in Lucknow for the framing of conspiracy charges. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham