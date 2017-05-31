Hamlet without the prince: M Karunanidhi won’t be at his b’day bash

Chennai: The M. Karunanidhi birthday cum legislative diamond jubilee bash will be a bit like Hamlet without the Prince. But doctors have advised that the DMK patriarch should not be exposed to a crowded atmosphere to avoid any chance of infection. The DMK headquarters announced that its party president would not be taking part in his 94th birthday celebrations on June 3.

A party press release stated that while there has been some progress in his health due to treatment, doctors have still advised him to rest for some more time. The party appealed to the cadre to avoid trying to meet him to convey their greetings.

The very fact that cadres would wish to see his face and derive great joy from presenting him with gifts should themselves help the leader get well soon. The best gift by the cadre would be to avoid trying to meet him, the release said even as it sought the cooperation of the party cadre.

The DMK inaugurated a website www.wishthalaivar.com to facilitate people from all over the world to greet the party leader on his birthday.

Party working president M.K. Stalin who inaugurated the website, recorded his greetings as the first wisher.