Nation, Current Affairs

Hamlet without the prince: M Karunanidhi won’t be at his b’day bash

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 31, 2017, 1:43 am IST
Updated May 31, 2017, 8:36 am IST
The DMK headquarters announced that its party president would not be taking part in his 94th birthday celebrations on June 3.
M. Karunanidhi
 M. Karunanidhi

Chennai: The M. Karunanidhi birthday cum legislative diamond jubilee bash will be a bit like Hamlet without the Prince. But doctors have advised that the DMK patriarch should not be exposed to a crowded atmosphere to avoid any chance of infection. The DMK headquarters announced that its party president would not be taking part in his 94th birthday celebrations on June 3.

A party press release stated that while there has been some progress in his health due to treatment, doctors have still advised him to rest for some more time. The party appealed to the cadre to avoid trying to meet him to convey their greetings.

The very fact that cadres would wish to see his face and derive great joy from presenting him with gifts should themselves help the leader get well soon. The best gift by the cadre would be to avoid trying to meet him, the release said even as it sought the cooperation of the party cadre.

The DMK inaugurated a website www.wishthalaivar.com to facilitate people from all over the world to greet the party leader on his birthday.

Party working president M.K. Stalin who inaugurated the website, recorded his greetings as the first wisher.

Tags: dmk president m. karunanidhi, m.k. stalin
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Technology Gallery

Nowdays waterproof wireless speakers have become smarter than ever. The top offerings will not only play your favourite music, but also charge your mobile devices, and even deliver additional functionality when connected to a smartphone app.

5 waterproof speakers to choose from
Headphones are an important part of a smartphone user these days and the wireless ones make it more convenient to listen to your favourite soundtrack without worrying about managing the clutter of wires under the jacket. With advanced wireless standards, wireless audio now sounds as good as a professional wired headphone. They are also extremely portable. If you are looking for the best wireless headphone with appreciable sound quality, you should take a look at these five specimens to make your decision making easier.

5 Best luxury wireless headphones
TV’s are an indispensable part of our life. With each passing year, TV’s are getting bigger and better in picture quality, with 4K as the current standard for the highest screen resolution in display technologies. These TV’s are meant to provide the best picture quality along with an impressableTV watching experience. However, well known brands sell 4K televisions for an expensive price tag. As technology gets cheaper over the time, it is possible to have a good 4K TV set for less than half a lakh of rupees. So, what are the options available in the 4K TV segment under Rs 50,000?

Best 4K LED TV’s under Rs 50,000
In 2017, you can only buy this phone as a novelty item, not as your daily driver.

Alternative feature phones to the Nokia 3310
Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA to make major announcements about first mission to 'touch Sun' today

The Sun’s outer atmosphere Corona is several hundreds of times hotter than the sun’s surface, with temperature at 500,000 degree Celsius or higher.
 

Android creator unveils new phone, home assistant device

Essential plans to announce a ship date for the devices in the next few weeks.
 

Video: Shocking footage of a snake vomiting another live snake goes viral

The footage will leave you stunned (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Footage shows man driving over security guard for a good parking spot

The guard survived without serious injuries (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: These anti-suicide fans might be the answer to a crisis in Kota

The fans have gone through 500 successful trials in a decade (Photo: YouTube)
 

'Lovely coincidence' for Priyanka Chopra, as she meets PM Modi in Berlin

Priyanka Chopra in a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Pic: Instagram/priyankachopra)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Your sense of history worse than school kid : Kerala CPM MP to Arnab Goswami

Kerala CPM Lok Sabha MP M B Rajesh and former editor-in-chief Times Now channel Arnab Goswami. (Photo: DC)

Verdict in '93 blasts case against Salem, others on June 16

Apart from Salem and Dossa, the four other accused are Firoz Khan, Taher Merchant, Riyaz Siddiqui and Abdul Qayyum. (Photo: PTI/File)

Pak funding: NIA continues to grill Separatist leaders for second day

National Investigation Agency. (Photo: PTI/File)

Cattle ban: Cong attacks Centre, says even BJP leaders eat beef

Earlier, criticizing the Centre's order, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that he didn't need a ‘lesson in food habits from New Delhi or Nagpur.’ (Representational Image)

Babri case: Enough proof to charge Advani, Joshi of conspiracy, says Court

BJP stalwarts appeared before a special CBI court in Lucknow for the framing of conspiracy charges. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham