Kerala CM condemns attack on IIT-M student, says it is unfortunate

PTI
Published May 31, 2017, 10:58 am IST
Updated May 31, 2017, 10:58 am IST
Vijayan said he would ask the Tamil Nadu chief minister to take necessary action against those responsible for the attack on R Sooraj.
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday condemned the attack on an IIT-Madras PhD scholar, hailing from Kerala, allegedly by some students protesting against a "beef fest" held on the campus, saying it was unfortunate.

"Our Constitution has given us the freedom to consume the food of our choice and any act of intolerance is a violation of the basic rights enshrined in the Constitution," the chief minister said in a statement.

Vijayan said he would ask the Tamil Nadu chief minister to take necessary action against those responsible for the attack on R Sooraj.

Sooraj suffered injuries in one of his eyes, the chief minister said, adding it was unfortunate.

Sooraj, who is associated with the Ambedkar Periyar Study Circle, was allegedly assaulted by some students who claimed to be Sangh Parivar supporters.

The beef fest was held to protest the Centre's ban on the sale of cattle for slaughter at animal markets.

