Nation, Current Affairs

KCR orders 'anti-corruption' raids on 141 registration offices in T’gana

ANI
Published May 31, 2017, 11:47 am IST
Updated May 31, 2017, 11:47 am IST
The police have been instructed to conduct raids and seize documents, which have not been uploaded
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (Photo: ANI)
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) held a high-level review meeting of the stamps and registration department on Tuesday and instructed the officials concerned to take stringent measures to prevent corruption and illegal activity in the registrations department and prepare tough guideline if need be.

The police have been instructed to conduct raids on 141 Registration offices across the state, seize the documents, which have not been uploaded. The department has also constituted Flying Squads for the purpose, with instructions to take immediate action against the irregularities.

The Chief Minister expressed his unhappiness and anger over the state of affairs in the registration department and wanted an immediate action to eradicate corruption and remedial action to clean up the system.

"Action is taken against the guilty and further action will also be taken against all those involved. Registering government lands is illegal and such registrations are not accepted,” Rao stated.

“The registration of government land in Miyapur is not legal and the land has not been transferred. The government land is very much in the government's possession. Private persons used the Survey Numbers for registration to get loans. The land is not alienated and hence people should not worry. There is no truth in reports that government land is in the hands of the private persons," the CM clarified.

The CM further said people are apprehensive that registrations will not take place unless they bribe registrations. "This situation should change and reforms should come in the registration department. There is a need for a total clean up, overhaul and if need be prepare new guidelines and without spending even a rupee as bribe the registrations should take place," the CM told officials.

He wanted the department to put an end to the practice of anywhere registration and each sub-Registrar should register the properties under his jurisdiction only. The officials accordingly issued the orders.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials are instructed to keep a close vigil on the activities in the sub-registrar offices all over the States whenever an offence is committed and criminal cases should be booked. The Chief Minister also instructed the ACB officials to investigate where the irregularities are going to take place and nab the culprits.

The Special discretionary powers given to sub-registrars and registrars under Section 47 A have been withdrawn and orders in this regard are issued immediately by the officials.

The CID has been entrusted with conducting a thorough probe on the Miyapur government land registration case.

Balanagar Sub Registrar Mohammed Yousuf, Medchel Sub Registrar Ramesh Chandra Reddy are suspended while Kukatpally Sub Registrar Srinivas Rao has already been suspended.

Police have registered criminal cases against the three accused that are facing corruption and irregularities charges. Srinivas Rao has already been arrested and sent to the remand.

The government got information that all the Benami transactions are not being uploaded by the officials in collusion with those registering the documents. The government came to know that there was about 20 per cent of such registrations.

Tags: miyapur scam, k chandrashekhar rao, raids, land registration

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were snapped arriving for the screenings of the films 'Baywatch' and Konkona Sen Sharma's directorial debut 'A Death in the Gunj' held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, other stars, watch Priyanka's Baywatch and Konkona's directorial
Rana Daggubati and several other stars from the South film industry were present at the award ceremony for the short films section of the SIIMA Awards held in Chennai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rana Daggubati, other stars felicitate winners at SIIMA awards
Bollywood stars were spotted by the paparazzi as they stepped out in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Taapsee, Farhan, Kareena, other stars step out delightfully
Tiger Shroff was at his sporting best as he launched a football tournament Super Soccer in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff shows off his football skills as he kicks off tournament
Bollywood stars were spotted as they celebrated the five-year anniversary of their football club, All Star Football Club, at a Mumbai nightclub. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars celebrate 5-year anniversary of their football club
Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan lent their support to two small-budget films, the former attended a screening of Pooja Batra's film 'Mirror Mirror' and the latter launched the trailer of the Marathi film 'Hrudayantar' where he will be seen in a cameo, in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay watches Pooja Batra's film, Hrithik launches Marathi debut trailer
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Essential PH-1 will ship with near-stock Android: Andy Rubin

Rubin said that Essential is trying hard to have a pro-consumer product where the user gets to decide what's on his/her phone.
 

Microsoft’s latest bug is annoying its users

(Representational image)
 

French Open 2017: Maxime Hamou banned for forcibly kissing woman TV reporter; video

Maxime Hamou, 21, grabbed Eurosport journalist Maly Thomas around the neck and shoulders while she interviewed him following his first round defeat. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Preview, teams, rankings, best results and all you need to know

Virat Kohli is set to captain India for the first time in a major ICC event, and is fortunate to MS Dhoni have beside him, the calm and calculated wicketkeeper-batstman, who can seemingly win any game on his own and from any tough situation.(Photo: AFP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy warm-up: Wanted to give Dinesh Karthik a longer run: Virat Kohli

Dinesh Karthik staked a claim for a place in the middle-order by scoring a stylish 94 in India's big win over Bangladesh in their second warm-up game. (Photo: AFP)
 

Our rules are clear and we enforce them: Twitter on Abhijeet's account suspension

Abhijeet Bhattacharya
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indian Embassy staff safe in Kabul blast, tweets Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala CM condemns attack on IIT-M student, says it is unfortunate

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

9 booked for attacking IIT Madras scholar who organised beef fest on campus

IIT Madras research scholar Sooraj who was attacked for organising a 'beef fest' (Photo: DC)

Day after Babri hearing, Yogi prays at makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

EC bribery case: Delhi Court likely to decide on TTV Dhinakaran's bail today

AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dhinakaran (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham