Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka’s KR Nandini tops UPSC civil services exam

PTI
Published May 31, 2017, 8:22 pm IST
Updated May 31, 2017, 8:35 pm IST
I always wanted to be an IAS officer, Nandini said.
The Union Public Services Commission building, New Delhi. (Representational Image)
 The Union Public Services Commission building, New Delhi. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Nandini KR, who hails from Karnataka, has topped the civil services examination, the result of which was declared on Wednesday by the UPSC. She had taken the exam last year.

"I always wanted to be an IAS officer," she said.

As many as 1,099 candidates have been recommended for various government services. There are 220 other candidates in the waiting list.

The civil services examination is conducted by the UPSC annually in three stages-- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

Tags: upsc, civil services, karnataka
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

Australians in Sydney celebrate the annual Vivid Sydney festival of light, music and ideas through artists and their creations. (Photo: Instagram/AP/AFP)

Australians celebrate the Vivid Sydney festival of light and ideas
Dutch artist Stephan Brusche creates art on bananas to make unique fruit doodles inspired by popular fiction characters. (Photo: Instagram/StephanBrusche)

Dutch artist creates abstract fruit doodles on bananas
Photographer Ashley Larson made her daughter Scout Penelope dress up as famous personalities to support her grandmother in her fight against cancer. (Photo: Instagram)

Three-year-old dresses up as pop culture icons to help grandma fight cancer
Muslims around the world from Malaysia, Pakistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Phillipines and Pakistan mark the start of Ramadan. (Photo: AP)

Muslims around the world mark the start of Ramadan
Photographer and mom Niki Boon took pictures of her children enjoying their childhood without phones and laptops and other gadgets that they are otherwise addicted to today. (Photo: Facebook/NikiBoonPhotography)

Photographer documents what childhood looks like without technology
The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently jogged past a group of prom-goers and Reddit made hilarious memes out of it. (Photo: Reddit)

Justin Trudeau's photobomb turns into epic photoshop battle
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

4,000-year-old burial site discovered in UK

4,000-year-old henge monument in United Kingdom. (Photo: Twitter | Realm of History)
 

WhatsApp users can now send any file format

The app is available on Android as of now and will let WhatsApp users choose two methods to send files via WhatsApp.
 

Court stenographer leaves mid-proceeding, says her cab is waiting

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Parupalli Kashyap slams ‘ridiculous scheduling and refereeing’ at Thailand Open

Parupalli Kashyap's match was the last of the opening day and it was scheduled after 12am with his second round match to be held at 12pm the next day. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: German church has a Robot Priest that grants automated blessings

The metallic-bodied robot has a screen that asks people about the blessings they want and then raises its hands and smiles just like the priest does. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Sanath Jayasuriya’s future as Sri Lanka selector in jeopardy after leaked sex video?

Sanath Jayasuriya is alleged to have leaked his sex video with his ex-wife (Maleeka Sirisenage), though it is not proved whether the same was leaked by himself to seek revenge. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Non-Muslims at AMU hostels not given breakfast, lunch during Ramzan

A man offer prayers before breaking his fast. (Photo: AP)

Kerala HC declines to interfere with cattle sale ban notification

The Kerala High Court's observation came a day after the Madras High Court's Madurai bench stayed for four weeks the the Centre's contentious notification on two PILs.(Representational Image)

PoK boys who crossed LoC unintentionally sent home with sweets, gifts

The boys were sent home with gifts including cricket bats. (Photo: DC)

Adityanath to help if Hindu, Muslims agree to resolve Ram Temple issue

He further said that time has come to discuss the issue of Ram Temple and should try to find a permanent solution as appealed by the Supreme Court. (Photo: PTI)

Four police personnel injured in grenade attack near J-K bank in Sopore

Since the end of October 2016, armed robbers have struck at various branches of banks in Jammu and Kashmir, looting nearly Rs. 92 lakh in 13 separate attacks. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham