Karnataka’s KR Nandini tops UPSC civil services exam

New Delhi: Nandini KR, who hails from Karnataka, has topped the civil services examination, the result of which was declared on Wednesday by the UPSC. She had taken the exam last year.

"I always wanted to be an IAS officer," she said.

As many as 1,099 candidates have been recommended for various government services. There are 220 other candidates in the waiting list.

The civil services examination is conducted by the UPSC annually in three stages-- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.