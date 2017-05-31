Nation, Current Affairs

Jharkhand lynching: 10 more arrested, 42 behind bars in total

PTI
Published May 31, 2017, 12:41 pm IST
Updated May 31, 2017, 12:41 pm IST
The lynchings were allegedly sparked by suspicions that the victims were child lifters.
Jamshedpur:  Ten more persons were arrested in connection with lynching incidents in Seraikela-Kharswan and East Singhbhum districts, police said on Wednesday.   

Seven persons named in the FIR in connection with lynching of four persons in Shobhapur and Sosomouli villages under Rajnagar Police station of Seraikela-Kharswan district have been arrested today, SP Rakesh Bansal said.   

With these arrests, the total number of arrests in Rajnagar lynching incident has gone up to 11, Bansal said.

Earlier, three persons, allegedly involved in the Nagadih incident in East Singhbhum district, were arrested on Monday, police said.   

Altogether, 42 persons have been arrested in the lynching incident in Jharkhand, which took place on May 18. The lynchings were allegedly sparked by suspicions that the victims were child lifters.

