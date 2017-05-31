Nation, Current Affairs

In second month of financial year, Telangana faces financial crisis

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 31, 2017, 1:49 am IST
Updated May 31, 2017, 2:28 am IST
The state government is not able to pay even pending bills of the previous year.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao

Hyderabad: In the very second month of the current financial year, the TS government is facing a financial crisis.

The state government is not able to pay even pending bills of the previous year. These bills are mounting due to non-payment.

According to officials, the present financial liabilities of the state government are about Rs 10,000 crore including pending bills. Of this, about Rs 5,000 crore is related to pending bills of various departments. In the previous year, the state government had diverted about Rs 1,000 crore belonging to Centrally-sponsored schemes. Till today, the state government did not release the amounts to the departments concerned.

For example, the Central government has released Rs 16.74 crore to the agriculture department under Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana to develop organic farm clusters.

The total scheme cost is Rs 27.84 crore and the TS government has to contribute Rs 11.13 crore as its share. But state government did not release this amount to the agriculture department.

Recently, agriculture department officials held a meeting with finance officials and requested them to release the funds.

The state government has to pay about Rs 3,000 crore to its employees towards Pay Revision Commission arrears. It had announced the release of this amount but due to financial problems, is not in a position to do so.

The state government has to pay about Rs 5,000 crore in pending bills to contractors of various departments. Due to the financial crunch in the previous year, the state government did not clear the bills.

In the last two months, more bills were added to pending bills. The state government has distributed tractors to farmers at 50 per cent subsidy. Under this scheme, a farmer can buy a tractor that normally costs Rs 10 lakh, for Rs 5 lakh, the remaining to be paid to the manufacturer by the state government.

According to officials of the agriculture department, the state government did not pay the subsidy amount to the company till today. Despite increasing the state’s own revenue the government is not able to clear the liabilities.

Tags: telangana government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Even payments of those departments for which tokens were already issued have been stopped.(Photo: Representational Image)

Telangana tightens its belt to tackle cash crisis; govt freezes all payments

Telangana government puts ban on purchase of vehicles and furniture till March 2017.
17 Nov 2016 1:04 AM
Finance Minister Etela Rajender

Telangana Budget hits Rs 1.5 lakh crore, debt soars

This is the fourth consecutive Budget of over Rs 1 lakh crore presented by Telangana government.
14 Mar 2017 1:27 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Dutch artist Stephan Brusche creates art on bananas to make unique fruit doodles inspired by popular fiction characters. (Photo: Instagram/StephanBrusche)

Dutch artist creates abstract fruit doodles on bananas
Photographer Ashley Larson made her daughter Scout Penelope dress up as famous personalities to support her grandmother in her fight against cancer. (Photo: Instagram)

Three-year-old dresses up as pop culture icons to help grandma fight cancer
Muslims around the world from Malaysia, Pakistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Phillipines and Pakistan mark the start of Ramadan. (Photo: AP)

Muslims around the world mark the start of Ramadan
Photographer and mom Niki Boon took pictures of her children enjoying their childhood without phones and laptops and other gadgets that they are otherwise addicted to today. (Photo: Facebook/NikiBoonPhotography)

Photographer documents what childhood looks like without technology
The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently jogged past a group of prom-goers and Reddit made hilarious memes out of it. (Photo: Reddit)

Justin Trudeau's photobomb turns into epic photoshop battle
Instagrammar Yahav Draizin gives everyday objects a quirky twist with pop culture characters on his phone. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man give hilarious twist to everyday objects using pop culture
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Andy Rubin's Essential Phone is finally here

It comes equipped with a 13MP dual camera with RGB and monochrome, IR Laser Assist Focus, and support for 4K recording.
 

Video: Shocking footage of a snake vomiting another live snake goes viral

The footage will leave you stunned (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Footage shows man driving over security guard for a good parking spot

The guard survived without serious injuries (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: These anti-suicide fans might be the answer to a crisis in Kota

The fans have gone through 500 successful trials in a decade (Photo: YouTube)
 

'Lovely coincidence' for Priyanka Chopra, as she meets PM Modi in Berlin

Priyanka Chopra in a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Pic: Instagram/priyankachopra)
 

Video: Tamil rapper’s humorous song creates awareness about pads and tampons

The Youtube video titled ‘Period Pattu’ has a typical musical performance setting with two musicians asking questions during the song. (Photo: Youtube/Blush)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Your sense of history worse than school kid : Kerala CPM MP to Arnab Goswami

Kerala CPM Lok Sabha MP M B Rajesh and former editor-in-chief Times Now channel Arnab Goswami. (Photo: DC)

Verdict in '93 blasts case against Salem, others on June 16

Apart from Salem and Dossa, the four other accused are Firoz Khan, Taher Merchant, Riyaz Siddiqui and Abdul Qayyum. (Photo: PTI/File)

Pak funding: NIA continues to grill Separatist leaders for second day

National Investigation Agency. (Photo: PTI/File)

Cattle ban: Cong attacks Centre, says even BJP leaders eat beef

Earlier, criticizing the Centre's order, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that he didn't need a ‘lesson in food habits from New Delhi or Nagpur.’ (Representational Image)

Babri case: Enough proof to charge Advani, Joshi of conspiracy, says Court

BJP stalwarts appeared before a special CBI court in Lucknow for the framing of conspiracy charges. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham