GHMC, state pass buck on funds to spruce lakes

Hyderabad: There is no clarity on who should bear the expenses to be incurred to develop lakes in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits.

While the state government says that GHMC should meet the expenditure from its internal resources, the Corporation says that the state government should obtain funds from the Centre to meet the expenditure.

In a letter to the state government, the GHMC has requested the state government to release funds for the expenses incurred in preparing a detailed project report for the development of lakes.

GHMC has planned to develop and beautify lakes within its limit and convert them into picnic spots. Of the 168 such lakes, the GHMC has proposed to take up development works on 19, initially.

The development and beautification exercise includes construction of compound walls or fencing the area around the lake, providing pathways, lawns and fountains, development of plantation and greenways, provision of seating arrangements, parking area for vehicles and lighting .

Also cafeteria, bypass drains and toilets would be provided. In undivided AP, the government had planned to take up this exercise under the National Lake Conservation Programme to tap funds from National River Conservation Directorate of the Centre.

According to officials, the total cost will be about Rs 200 crore. As per the directions of the state government, the GHMC spent `1.26 crore to prepare the DPR for the 19 lakes identified for development. The state government told the GHMC to meet the expense from its internal resources, and refused to give any financial commitment.

Meanwhile, the GHMC commissioner, in a letter to the state government, said that the condition was applicable only on consultancy charges for the DPRs and not on development funds.