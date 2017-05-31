Nation, Current Affairs

Cattle ban against constitutional rights, says Madurai Bench of the Madras HC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GOKUL VANNAN
Published May 31, 2017, 1:33 am IST
Updated May 31, 2017, 7:47 am IST
The court directed the respondents to file their counter within four weeks.
Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.
 Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday stayed for four weeks the central notification banning the sale and purchase of cattle for slaughter in animal markets because the subject of the law under consideration is in the state list.

The court denied the arguments advanced by the additional solicitor general of India that rules are to be presumed as framed by the parliament. “...This court is not in full agreement that a presumption is in favour of the Central government when a particular rule is introduced, not by the parliament, but by the Executive, because the primary aspect is that the subject of the law under consideration is in the State list,” said a division bench comprising justices M.V. Muralidharan and C. V. Karthikeyan.

The Court passed the interim order on two writ petitions filed by senior counsel Ajmal Khan and advocate Dhana Aravinda Balaji challenging the constitutional validity of Rules (22) b (iii) and 22 (e) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulations of Live Stocks Markets) Rule 2017 that was notified by the Centre on May 23.

Stating the arguments advanced by the senior counsel, prima facie, call for granting the interim relief, the judges pointed out that the subject of the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals Act is also in the concurrent list. As far as slaughter of animals was concerned, it is exclusively in the State list, said the court.

“Under the above background, it should be tested whether the impugned Rule is within the Constitutional and/ or legal framework and have consideration over and above the State enactments in this secular country”, Justice Muralidharan said. This court has take serious note of the question raised by the petitioner that introduction of new rules was not only interfering with the domain of State enactments and the existing laws relating to the slaughtering of animals, but it was also an act of interference in the food habit of the citizens which is everlasting since time immemorial before passing this order.

The judges also pointed out a question raised by the senior counsel that whether the recent amendment is against constitutional rights guaranteed to the citizens of India in respect of right to life including food. The court directed the respondents to file their counter within four weeks.

Tags: madurai bench of the madras high court, central government
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Sports Gallery

As the ICC Champions Trophy commences on June 1, here are some of the big players who can make a big impact in the eight-nation ICC event. (Photo: AP / AFP / BCCI)

ICC Champions Trophy: Players to watch out for
Mumbai Indians have become the undisputed leaders in IPL after clinching their 3rd title. (Photo: BCCI)

From 2008 to 2017: Mumbai Indians and all the other IPL champions in the last decade
With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA to make major announcements about first mission to 'touch Sun' today

The Sun’s outer atmosphere Corona is several hundreds of times hotter than the sun’s surface, with temperature at 500,000 degree Celsius or higher.
 

Android creator unveils new phone, home assistant device

Essential plans to announce a ship date for the devices in the next few weeks.
 

Video: Shocking footage of a snake vomiting another live snake goes viral

The footage will leave you stunned (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Footage shows man driving over security guard for a good parking spot

The guard survived without serious injuries (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: These anti-suicide fans might be the answer to a crisis in Kota

The fans have gone through 500 successful trials in a decade (Photo: YouTube)
 

'Lovely coincidence' for Priyanka Chopra, as she meets PM Modi in Berlin

Priyanka Chopra in a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Pic: Instagram/priyankachopra)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Your sense of history worse than school kid : Kerala CPM MP to Arnab Goswami

Kerala CPM Lok Sabha MP M B Rajesh and former editor-in-chief Times Now channel Arnab Goswami. (Photo: DC)

Verdict in '93 blasts case against Salem, others on June 16

Apart from Salem and Dossa, the four other accused are Firoz Khan, Taher Merchant, Riyaz Siddiqui and Abdul Qayyum. (Photo: PTI/File)

Pak funding: NIA continues to grill Separatist leaders for second day

National Investigation Agency. (Photo: PTI/File)

Cattle ban: Cong attacks Centre, says even BJP leaders eat beef

Earlier, criticizing the Centre's order, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that he didn't need a ‘lesson in food habits from New Delhi or Nagpur.’ (Representational Image)

Babri case: Enough proof to charge Advani, Joshi of conspiracy, says Court

BJP stalwarts appeared before a special CBI court in Lucknow for the framing of conspiracy charges. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham