Nation, Current Affairs

Bihar: Probe ordered after video showing schoolgirl molested goes viral

ANI
Published May 31, 2017, 2:04 pm IST
Updated May 31, 2017, 2:04 pm IST
It has been over five days since this video surfaced online, and the police has not been able to track down the perpetrators.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Kumar (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Kumar (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): With the Rampur molestation still in the news, yet another molestation video, this time from Bihar, has highlighted the growing ignominy being faced by women in remote parts of the nation.

In the video, a school girl in her uniform along with her friend can be seen being harassed by a group of men on a railway bridge in Bihar's Muzzafarpur district.
The duo was sitting on the Budhi Gandak Railway Bridge, when they were accosted by the group, who began molesting the girl in front of her friend.

When he objected to his friend being harassed, the men started brutally thrashing him, while the girl is seen in the clip trying to hide behind him and begging to be let go.

Following the uproar and the outrage cause by the shocking video, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Kumar said that he has ordered a probe into the matter and assured that strict action will be taken.

"The female student's statement will be recorded and strict action will be taken against the culprits. The police are contacting the school management and will get hold of the culprits soon," he added.

It has been over five days since this video has been making rounds on the internet, and the police has not been able to track down the perpetrators.

However, in the Rampur case, action was taken more swiftly than anticipated as the police managed to round up at least 10 out of the 15 boys seen in molestation video.

The social media was set on fire, after a video two women being molested by a group of men in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur surfaced.

Around 12 to 14 boys can be seen in the video, molesting the women, even while they pleaded to let them go.

Proving the sheer fearlessness of the perpetrators, the boys filmed the entire development and posted it on social media.

Besides manhandling and molesting the girls, the boys were laughing and making jokes the whole time, while the distraught girls kept on begging to be spared.

Tags: molestation, viral video, schoolgirl molested, probe ordered, rampur molestation
Location: India, Bihar, Muzaffarpur

Technology Gallery

Nowdays waterproof wireless speakers have become smarter than ever. The top offerings will not only play your favourite music, but also charge your mobile devices, and even deliver additional functionality when connected to a smartphone app.

5 waterproof speakers to choose from
Headphones are an important part of a smartphone user these days and the wireless ones make it more convenient to listen to your favourite soundtrack without worrying about managing the clutter of wires under the jacket. With advanced wireless standards, wireless audio now sounds as good as a professional wired headphone. They are also extremely portable. If you are looking for the best wireless headphone with appreciable sound quality, you should take a look at these five specimens to make your decision making easier.

5 Best luxury wireless headphones
TV’s are an indispensable part of our life. With each passing year, TV’s are getting bigger and better in picture quality, with 4K as the current standard for the highest screen resolution in display technologies. These TV’s are meant to provide the best picture quality along with an impressableTV watching experience. However, well known brands sell 4K televisions for an expensive price tag. As technology gets cheaper over the time, it is possible to have a good 4K TV set for less than half a lakh of rupees. So, what are the options available in the 4K TV segment under Rs 50,000?

Best 4K LED TV’s under Rs 50,000
In 2017, you can only buy this phone as a novelty item, not as your daily driver.

Alternative feature phones to the Nokia 3310
Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Scientists find 'faceless fish' among new deep sea creatures in Australia

The data from the voyage could be used to measure the impact of climate change (Photo: AFP)
 

Did Anil Kumble leak private WhatsApp conversation with Virat Kohli and Co to media?

It was earlier reported that Team India head coach Anil Kumble and skipper Virat Kohli were not on the same page over team selection during the third India versus Australia Test in Ranchi. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Angry Great white shark topples man off kayak into sea

The kayaker spotted a boat closeby but they didn't have a ladder so he told them to call 911 before the Coast Guards came to the rescue. (Photo: Pixabay- for representational purposes only)
 

NASA's partner 'absolutely convinced' aliens living on Earth

You don't have to go anywhere. It's just like right under people's noses, said Robert Bigelow, one of NASA's partners. (Representational image)
 

Decoding the complicated smartphone naming convention

The simple experience of smartphone buying, which has to be a joyous one for the consumer, becomes a fact finding time to basically understand what a specific model offers differently than the competition.
 

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Schedule, match-timings, venues and much more

Virat Kohli-led India will play their first game on June 4 as they face arch-rivals Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Make cow national animal, jail slaughterers for life: Rajasthan HC

Increase punishment for cow slaughter to life term, Rajasthan High Court recommends. (Representational Image)

ED searches on Baba Siddique, others at 12 locations in PMLA case

Enforcement Directorate. (Photo: Representational/File)

IIT-M students protest against attack on PhD scholar who held 'beef fest'

Around 70-80 students marched towards the administrative block, claiming that the attackers were a threat to the safety of students. (Photo: Twitter)

Jharkhand lynching: 10 more arrested, 42 behind bars in total

Representational Image (Photo: File)

2G spectrum: Swamy asks for more time to submit proof against Ratan Tata

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham