Beef fest: IIT-Madras scholar assaulted, hurt in eye

IIT Madras research scholar Sooraj who was injured in the attack by a group of students was taken to hospital for treatment on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: A research scholar of IIT Madras was brutally attacked by a group of students inside the campus on Tuesday for taking part in the beef festival.

Sooraj R, PhD scholar in the Aerospace department of IIT-M was having his lunch at the mess inside the campus when a group of right-wing students allegedly attacked him.

They continuously punched him in the face. He was seriously injured in his right eye and admitted to a private eye hospital for treatment.

Around 70 IIT-M students conducted the beef festival on Sunday evening protesting against the Centre’s decision to ban the trade of cattle for slaughter in animal markets. “The student who led the group in the attack had been issuing threats to the students who participated in the event for the last couple of days,” a IIT-M student said. Sooraj who hails from Kerala was a core member of Ambedkar Periyar Study Circle (APSC) and actively takes part in all the discussions and events on campus.

“The protest against the central government’s decision was a spontaneous one. It was not organised under any banner. The research scholar who attacked Sooraj had already faced an enquiry for attacking a student. We filed a complaint with the dean of students, IIT Madras. We are going to file a police complaint,” said Swaminathan, member, APSC. The IIT administration was not available for comment.