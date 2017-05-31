Nation, Current Affairs

Babri case: Congress wants Uma Bharti to quit

PTI
Published May 31, 2017, 1:59 am IST
Updated May 31, 2017, 2:25 am IST
The Congress hoped that 25 years after the demolition of the structure, justice will be done.
Uma Bharti
 Uma Bharti

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Union minister Uma Bharti, who has been charged with criminal conspiracy by a special CBI court in Lucknow in the Babri Masjid demolition case, and asked the prime minister to uphold the law and the Constitution.

The Congress also hoped that 25 years after the demolition of the structure, justice will be done and the guilty would be punished in accordance with the law of the land.

“One of the accused, Uma Bharti is a Union Cabinet minister. Having been chargesheeted, she must resign. Prime Minister must come forward and uphold the rule of law and the Constitution,” AICC incharge of communications Randeep Surjewala said.

He said on December 8, 2011, the Supreme Court had ordered that hearing be held on day-to-day basis, but since 2013, 185 adjournments have taken place in the case.

“Time for law of the land to deliver justice expeditiously,” he said. The opposition party voiced hope that the trial will now begin. “Those who are guilty must be punished in accordance with the law of the land without any fear or favour,” Surjewala said.

A CBI court on Tuesday framed charges under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code against BJP leaders L.K. Advani, Bharti, Murli Manohar Joshi and some others.

Arrival of the BJP veterans for the court appearance prompted the party’s Hindutva faces to raise the pitch for the construction of Ram Temple.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too met Advani. BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj said “no power on earth” could stop the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Another BJP leader and one of the accused in the case, Vinay Katiyar, insisted that there was no conspiracy as the mosque was razed by a big crowd in the open.

“It is not appropriate to charge a few persons with criminal conspiracy,” the one-time firebrand Hindutva leader and former UP BJP chief told media on Tuesday.

Katiyar targeted SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav saying that a case should have been lodged against the former chief minister over the firing by police on ‘kar sewaks’ in Ayodhya in 1990.

The BJP leaders claimed he had not delivered a speech on December 6, 1992, when the 16th-century structure was demolished. He also claimed that the case had “reached” the judgement stage before the apex court gave its new ruling.    

Tags: babri masjid demolition case, uma bharti
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

Dutch artist Stephan Brusche creates art on bananas to make unique fruit doodles inspired by popular fiction characters. (Photo: Instagram/StephanBrusche)

Dutch artist creates abstract fruit doodles on bananas
Photographer Ashley Larson made her daughter Scout Penelope dress up as famous personalities to support her grandmother in her fight against cancer. (Photo: Instagram)

Three-year-old dresses up as pop culture icons to help grandma fight cancer
Muslims around the world from Malaysia, Pakistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Phillipines and Pakistan mark the start of Ramadan. (Photo: AP)

Muslims around the world mark the start of Ramadan
Photographer and mom Niki Boon took pictures of her children enjoying their childhood without phones and laptops and other gadgets that they are otherwise addicted to today. (Photo: Facebook/NikiBoonPhotography)

Photographer documents what childhood looks like without technology
The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently jogged past a group of prom-goers and Reddit made hilarious memes out of it. (Photo: Reddit)

Justin Trudeau's photobomb turns into epic photoshop battle
Instagrammar Yahav Draizin gives everyday objects a quirky twist with pop culture characters on his phone. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man give hilarious twist to everyday objects using pop culture
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Andy Rubin's Essential Phone is finally here

It comes equipped with a 13MP dual camera with RGB and monochrome, IR Laser Assist Focus, and support for 4K recording.
 

Video: Shocking footage of a snake vomiting another live snake goes viral

The footage will leave you stunned (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Footage shows man driving over security guard for a good parking spot

The guard survived without serious injuries (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: These anti-suicide fans might be the answer to a crisis in Kota

The fans have gone through 500 successful trials in a decade (Photo: YouTube)
 

'Lovely coincidence' for Priyanka Chopra, as she meets PM Modi in Berlin

Priyanka Chopra in a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Pic: Instagram/priyankachopra)
 

Video: Tamil rapper’s humorous song creates awareness about pads and tampons

The Youtube video titled ‘Period Pattu’ has a typical musical performance setting with two musicians asking questions during the song. (Photo: Youtube/Blush)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Your sense of history worse than school kid : Kerala CPM MP to Arnab Goswami

Kerala CPM Lok Sabha MP M B Rajesh and former editor-in-chief Times Now channel Arnab Goswami. (Photo: DC)

Verdict in '93 blasts case against Salem, others on June 16

Apart from Salem and Dossa, the four other accused are Firoz Khan, Taher Merchant, Riyaz Siddiqui and Abdul Qayyum. (Photo: PTI/File)

Pak funding: NIA continues to grill Separatist leaders for second day

National Investigation Agency. (Photo: PTI/File)

Cattle ban: Cong attacks Centre, says even BJP leaders eat beef

Earlier, criticizing the Centre's order, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that he didn't need a ‘lesson in food habits from New Delhi or Nagpur.’ (Representational Image)

Babri case: Enough proof to charge Advani, Joshi of conspiracy, says Court

BJP stalwarts appeared before a special CBI court in Lucknow for the framing of conspiracy charges. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham