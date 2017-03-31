Nation, Current Affairs

RBI shuts window for Indians abroad to deposit old notes, many stranded

PTI
Published Mar 31, 2017, 7:20 pm IST
Updated Mar 31, 2017, 7:26 pm IST
However, additional time period of three months is available to NRIs with a rider of exchange of Rs 25,000 per individual.
People waiting outside the RBI Building to get their invalid banknotes exchanged with new currency notes, in New Delhi on Friday as the deadline for the exchange by residents who were abroad during the cash ban ended today. (Photo: PTI)
 People waiting outside the RBI Building to get their invalid banknotes exchanged with new currency notes, in New Delhi on Friday as the deadline for the exchange by residents who were abroad during the cash ban ended today. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The limited period window for exchange of junked Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes by Indians who were abroad ended today with many failing to do so because of limited counters and lack of procedural awareness.

However, additional time period of three months is available to non-resident Indians (NRIs) with a rider of exchange of Rs 25,000 per individual. The exchange window for NRIs will close on June 30.

Long serpentine queues of people were seen outside five RBI offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Nagpur -- the designated offices for exchange of scrapped notes -- today.

People had to travel long distances due to limitation of designated branches to deposit scrapped currency notes.

In many cases, people had to wait for 6-7 hours and in some cases it took days for exchange due to lack of required documents.

Earlier this week, Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal had informed the Rajya Sabha that ineligible persons queueing up at the Reserve Bank were responsible for long queues.

The minister said RBI had posted detailed instructions on its website clearly showing the eligibility parameters and other necessary documents required to be tendered for exchange of old notes.

"Long queues are formed in Mumbai and Delhi only as a number of persons from the neighbouring states are turning up here. Several staff members have been engaged to attend to the large number of people at the counters," Meghwal had said.

After scrapping old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 on November 8, the government had permitted people to deposit the same in banks up to December 30, 2016.

Meghwal stated that while there was no monetary limit for exchange of currency notes for residents who were abroad during the demonetisation period, there was a cap for NRIs as per FEMA regulations.

NRIs coming to India are required to come through Red Channel disclosing to the Customs authorities at the airport the amount of now-defunct notes and secure a certificate to be tendered at the RBI at the time of exchange.

The exchange facility till June is subject to the Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Currency) Regulations, 2015. As per these regulations, bringing back such currency into the country is restricted to Rs 25,000 per person.

The government had declared 500 and 1,000 denomination bank notes as illegal tender from November 9, 2016.

Subsequently, the President approved the promulgation of the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities Ordinance) Ordinance, 2016 on December 30.

The ordinance imposes penal liabilities on the holders of scrapped notes after the specified date. It makes holding, transfer and receiving of the demonetised notes a criminal offence, punishable with a fine of Rs 10,000 or five times the cash held whichever is higher.

Tags: indians abroad, rbi, demonetisation, old notes deposit, nris
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Supreme Court of India (Photo: AP)

Why no window for those who couldn't deposit old notes till Dec 31: SC to govt

The apex court had sought the responses of the Centre and RBI as to why demonetised notes were not accepted till March 31 as was promised.
21 Mar 2017 2:55 PM
A person can't hold more than 10 old notes of Rs 500/1000 denomination.

Holding of old notes punishable with Rs 10,000 fine: LS passes bill

The government said the aim was to check parallel economy using the scrapped notes.
07 Feb 2017 9:21 PM

World Gallery

A mud bath ritual, known as Mebuug-buugan, is popular mainly in the rural areas of Bali, Indonesia. Scores of men and women bathe themselves in mud, which they believe will wash off traces of negative energies from their mind and body. (Photo: AFP)

Mebuug-buugan: Traditional mud baths held in Bali
Italian shoemaker Antonio Vietri hopes to attract shoppers from wealthy Gulf countries with his blue or black suede moccasins with stitched gold-plated uppers.

In Pics: Italian artisan crafts 24-carat gold shoes
Only few days before Britain is expected to begin its formal separation from the other 27 EU nations, people at the Unite for Europe march were seen with bright blue EU flags. The protest, that demanded Brexit to be reversed, took place on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Anti-Brexit protesters hit London streets
The

Brawl erupts at pro-Trump rally in California; many injured
The damaged Sewol ferry was held afloat between two barges during a salvage operation off the South Korean island of Jindo (Photo: AFP)

In pics: 6,800-ton South Korean ferry that sank 3 years ago lifted from sea
Dozens of farmers and activists opposed to the cement factory have encased their feet in concrete during a days-long protest in Jakarta.

In pics: Indonesian farmers cement feet to protest factory
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Asteroid as big as a bus came closer to Earth than moon last night

(Representational image)
 

Bangladesh refuse to tour Pakistan for Twenty20 series

BCB has rejected all proposals to share revenue although they were open to playing at a neutral venue if needed. (Photo: ICC)
 

After KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay likely to miss IPL 2017

Indian regulars Ravichandran Ashwin and Murali Vijay are likely to miss the entire IPL 2017. (Photo: AFP)
 

Not The Ring or Rehnuma, this could be Shah Rukh Khan-Imtiaz film's title

SRK and Imtiaz are collaborating for the very first time.
 

Organisation gives free sex toys to women for closing orgasm gap

The move is set to increase sexual exploration (Photo: YouTube)
 

There’s a sequel to Reliance Jio’s Prime offer?

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

MP Madarsa board to introduce course on place of patriotism in Islam

Madarsas (Representational Image)

Violent protests in parts of Kashmir over deaths of youth in police firing

A group of youth pelting stones on security forces during an anti-militant operation at village Durbugh in Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district earlier this week. (Photo: PTI)

EC has not purchased a single EVM in last 3 years: Govt to Rajya Sabha

Officials collecting Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) (Photo: PTI)

'No celebrity, non-celebrity in Parliament': Ananth Kumar on Sachin's absence in RS

Congress leader Rajiv Shukla had yesterday said the issue of low attendance of Tendulkar and Rekha was being raised because they are celebrities. (Photo: AFP)

SC allows candidates above 25 yrs of age to appear in 2017 NEET exam

The bench was hearing a plea challenging the age limit fixed by the CBSE for candidates appearing for NEET 2017 examination. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham