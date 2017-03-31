Nation, Current Affairs

Fill vacant teachers post: SC to Telangana Public Service Commission

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Mar 31, 2017, 12:43 am IST
Updated Mar 31, 2017, 2:32 am IST
Regarding AP, the Bench said the admitted position is that approximately 4,700 vacancies of teachers were in existence.
Supreme Court of India
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed the TS Public Service Commission to fill up the 8,792 vacant posts of teachers within three months.

A three-judge bench of Justices Dipak Misra, A.M. Kanwilkar and M.M. Shantanagouder gave this direction while hearing a petition filed by J.K. Raju.

The Bench passed the order taking note of the submissions made by Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi that there was no necessity of issuing a fresh notification under Article 371 D (relating to special status) of the Constitution for filling the vacancies.

The Bench pointed out that the Teacher Eligibility Test has been conducted for filling up 8792 vacant posts of teachers under various categories and hence the State PSC should fill up the posts within three months.    

Regarding AP, the Bench said the admitted position is that approximately 4,700 vacancies of teachers were in existence. The AP Chief Secretary, while filing the affidavit, shall also explain as to why the vacancies were not filled up and what steps are being taken to fill them up.

The Bench said: “We have laid emphasis that girl students do not go to school or drop out of the school because of lack of facilities. Availability of separate toilets for boys and girls in the schools is an imperative. A welfare state cannot remain oblivious to the same.”

It expressed shock that of 2,739 schools in Vizianagaram district, 1,662 were yet to be provided with the facility of overhead tanks and running water.  and ordered the CS to see that provisions are made for such facilities.

Tags: public service commission
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

