Nation, Current Affairs

Biju Janata Dal wary as Narendra Modi set to visit Odisha

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Mar 31, 2017, 3:12 am IST
Updated Mar 31, 2017, 3:15 am IST
BJD leaders fear that the BJP meeting may further erode the Odisha party’s vote bank, the people said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister and Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said he will hold review meetings regularly, beginning April 2, on the outcome of the recent panchayat elections.

The review exercise is an attempt to ward off the ripple effects of the BJP’s resounding victory, and counter the BJP’s national executive meeting scheduled on April 15 and 16, people familiar with the matter said.

BJD leaders fear that the BJP meeting, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah will attend, may further erode the Odisha party’s vote bank, the people said.

Mr Patnaik is wary of dissident BJD leaders joining the BJP during the national executive meeting, they said.

What worries Mr Patnaik the most is growing dissident activities in the party and mass exodus of workers to the BJP. The BJP’s media campaign on the “success” of the Modi government and its contribution have left the regional outfit confused, the people said.

Negative views on Twitter written against the BJD by its own senior leader Baijayant Jay Panda has also hurt the party.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Odisha

Lifestyle Gallery

Creative photographer Rich McCor takes his penchant for travelling and art by creating amusing papercuts for famous structures and locations in the world. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Photographer gives popular destinations an artistic touch with paper cutouts
The Humane Society International's Director of Companion Animals and Engagement rescued 48 dogs from a South Korean meat farm recently and have given them new homes. (Photo: AP)

Adorable dogs rescued from meat farms are given new homes
Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

'Gudi Padwa' celebrations create a vibrant milieu of tradition in Mumbai
Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Indonesians mark Balinese Hindu New Year with day of silence on Nyepi
US President Donald Trump welcomed trucking CEO's and driver in a rather interesting way by driving in with an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet had their fun with the picture. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Trump drives an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet is having fun
Art empowers us to create a world that isn’t fettered by laws of nature. Istanbul-based artist Huseyin Sahin expertly layers multiple shots using his Photoshop skills to come up with the most breath-taking images. (Photo: Instagram/ @art.side)

Visual artist blends reality with fantasy using photoshop
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Alia Bhatt reveals why she wants to settle down early in her life

Alia Bhatt will kick off the shoot of 'Dragon' later this year.
 

Misbah-ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi says India not scared of playing Pakistan

Misbah-ul-Haq said it was a pity that India and Pakistan were not playing bilateral series as he knew people from both countries wanted to see the two teams play against each other regularly. (Photo: AFP)
 

No issues between MS Dhoni and myself: Rising Pune Supergiants skipper Steve Smith

"We have shared some messages, MS (Dhoni) is very supportive and it doesn't change my professional relationship with him or anyone else," said Rising Puner Supergiants skipper Steve Smith. (Photo: BCCI)
 

PCB announces filing of case against BCCI before ICC Committee

PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan said a legal notice will be sent shortly to BCCI and after that the PCB will file its case before the ICC Disputes Resolution Committee. (Photo: AFP)
 

India skipper Virat Kohli receives Padma Shri at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Virat Kohli is among the most feared batsmen in world cricket right now. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Terminally ill patients having a laugh about death will inspire you

The video is nothing short of inspiring (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Electric spark starts University of Hyderabad blaze

Deputy registrar P. Thukaram alerted emergency officials immediately after the fire was first detected. (Representational image)

Karnataka: Poll sop? More ‘anna’ for poor

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched the programme to provide an additional 2 kg of rice Under Anna Bhagya in Bengaluru on Thursday

Telangana: First meet over fees ends in fight

The government appointed a committee headed by OU former V-C Prof Tirupathi Rao to suggest measures for bringing in fee regulation at private schools by April 20.

Hyderabad: Rs 1,000 penalty for bad parking

Hyderabad traffic police has started yet another drive against obstructive parking and plans to impose upto Rs 1,000 fine if the vehicle is parked irresponsibly on the city roads.

Bihar: BJP MLA thrashes party MLC in council for sexually harassing his wife

Bihar BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh Bablu. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham