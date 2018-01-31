search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Tremors in Delhi, Srinagar after 6.1 earthquake strikes Afghanistan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 31, 2018, 1:03 pm IST
Updated Jan 31, 2018, 3:16 pm IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 occurred in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region on Wednesday afternoon.
an earthquake of 6.1 magnitude shook the Afghan capital, Kabul, at around 12:40 pm on Wednesday. There were no reports of damage or casualties. (Photo: File | PTI)
 an earthquake of 6.1 magnitude shook the Afghan capital, Kabul, at around 12:40 pm on Wednesday. There were no reports of damage or casualties. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Tremors were felt in the Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region), Srinagar and Punjab after an earthquake of 6.1 magnitude shook the Afghan capital, Kabul, at around 12:36 pm on Wednesday. 

In Srinagar, people rushed out of building and offices after the tremors were felt.

 

According to reports people, in Chandigarh felt tremors which lasted for a few seconds.

Tremors were also felt in parts of Himachal Pradesh. 

According to reports, Delhi metro services were halted briefly after the earthquake tremors were felt. 

According to the EMSC (European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre), an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 occurred in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region.

According to news agency PTI, tremors have been felt in Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar in Pakistan.

The earthquake reportedly originated 35 kilometres south of Jarm in Afghanistan, close to the Tajikistan border. 

According to Pak media, at least one person died and several others were injured in Balochistan's Lasbela.

According to news agency AFP, in Pakistan's Balochistan region, an infant was reported dead after a roof collapse due to the earthquake.

The roof collapse also left nine other family members injured.

The epicentre of the earthquake was near Jarm in Afghanistan, which was the site of a devastating earthquake in October 2015.

In 2015, the earthquake had triggered landslides and flattened buildings and killed more than 380 people across the region, according to AFP.

Further details are awaited.

Tags: earthquake, tremors in delhi, tremors in ncr, tremors in srinagar, afghanistan earthquake
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




