SC 'very concerned' about infant's rape, sets 2 doctor team to supervise

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it is 'very much concerned' about the rape of the 8-month-old girl by her 28-year-old cousin and ordered Delhi Legal Services Authority to assist in the case.

The apex court directed two doctors from AIIMS (All India Institutes of Medical Sciences) to supervise the entire case of the rape of the 8-month-old girl who was raped by her 28-year-old cousin in Delhi.

The court said a decision to shift her to AIIMS and other possible steps for the infant will be taken after the supervision.

SC will further hear the rape case of the Delhi infant on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the top court had agreed to hear the PIL seeking justice for the 8-month-old baby. The petition sought directions to authorities to shift the baby to a better hospital and ensure compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family.

The infant who was raped by her cousin in northwest Delhi’s Netaji Subhash Place, had to undergo a three-hour-long surgery for her injuries, after which she was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Doctors said she is stable.

The baby was rushed to a local hospital on Sunday evening with severe wounds and bleeding. The surgery took place on Monday.

The baby was assaulted when both her parents were out for work, according to police.

"I left for duty and later my wife also had to leave for about an hour," said the baby's father, a labourer. The child was left with her aunt who stays in the same building.

Since it was a Sunday, the son of the relative was at home.

When the accused saw that his mother was not around, he allegedly forced himself on the baby, police said.

When the girl’s mother, who works as a domestic help, returned home at around 12:30 pm, she found the baby crying on a bed that was covered in blood. She immediately informed her husband.

The baby was rushed to a hospital, where it was confirmed that she was sexually assaulted, police said.

The family told the police that they suspected the child's cousin -- also a father -- who was missing.

The victim was arrested on Monday evening. According to police, the 28-year-old also confessed to raping the baby under the influence of alcohol, said a senior police officer.

According to reports, he had allegedly taken away the baby saying he wanted to play with her.

Laws on rape were made stringent after a young medical student was gangraped on a moving bus in the national capital in December 2012.