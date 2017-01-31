‘Vijay Mallya a wanted criminal’: CBI begins process to bring him back from UK

New Delhi: In latest setback to Vijay Mallya, the Central Bureau of Investigation started the process to extradite the business tycoon from UK by filing an affidavit in court, saying that he is a wanted criminal.

The affidavit will be submitted to the ministry of external affairs, which will then approach its UK counterparts for the extradition.

Mallya, who has spent last 10 months in UK, evaded the law for almost a year.

The move comes a week after CBI filed a charge sheet against the liquor baron in the Rs 900 crore IDBI loans case before a special court in Mumbai, alleging that Kingfisher Airlines allegedly diverted Rs 263 crore from Rs 900 crore IDBI loan for "personal use".

The agency has named nine people whom it arrested on Monday in the case —— former chairman of IDBI Yogesh Aggarwal, former CFO of the Kingfisher Airlines A Raghunathan, IDBI executives O V Bundellu, S K V Srinivasan, R S Sridhar, B K Batra, and Kingfisher executives Shailesh Borke, A C Shah and Amit Nadkarni —— in the charge sheet, leaving out Mallya, as he is yet to be arrested.

It has slapped IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy, cheating and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act on the accused. CBI sources said the agency has kept its probe open in the issue of suspected quid pro quo by Mallya and executives of Kingfisher Airlines to expedite the loan process.

They said that in this probe, it has come to light that about Rs 263 crore from Rs 900 crore loan was diverted for "personal" use against norms and regulations. Nine persons, including former executives of Kingfisher Airlines and IDBI officials, were arrested "as the agency fears they might have influenced the witnesses", the sources said.

The CBI has not sought the custody of the nine and the arrest is only aimed at thwarting any attempt to compromise evidence and witnesses, they said. Former CFO of Kingfisher Airlines A Raghunathan was among those arrested. They have been sent to judicial custody by the special court in Mumbai.

The CBI, in an FIR registered against Mallya, his defunct Kingfisher Airlines Ltd, Raghunathan and unknown officials of IDBI Bank, had alleged that Rs 900 crore loan was sanctioned in violation of norms regarding credit limits. It had changed the nature of a lookout notice issued against Mallya within one month of issuance - from seeking his detention while leaving the country to that of merely providing information about his travel plans.

In the lookout circular issued on October 16, 2015, CBI had said if "Mallya tries to leave the country, he should be detained at the exit point". In a revised circular in November, the agency had asked the Bureau of Immigration to inform it about his departure and travel plans.

Mallya travelled abroad in October and returned in November. He made two trips in the first and the last week of December and another in January 2016, besides the recent trip reportedly to London on March 2.