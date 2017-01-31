Nation, Politics

Uttar Pradesh polls: Mulayam Singh Yadav loyalists regrouping

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Jan 31, 2017, 2:13 am IST
Updated Jan 31, 2017, 6:38 am IST
‘Mulayam ke log’ are opening offices to campaign for their own candidates.
Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
 Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Samajwadi leaders owing allegiance to Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav and shunned by Mr Akhilesh Yadav, have started regrouping under the banner of ‘Mulayam ke Log’ in various districts across Uttar Pradesh.

Since majority of the party offices in the districts have been taken over by the Akhilesh faction, Mulayam loyalists have started opening separate offices under the banner of ‘Mulayam ke Log’ and plan to conduct their political activities from here.

The parallel party office in Etawah was inaugurated by Mr Shivpal Yadav on Sunday in Chaugurji area and is being run by Sunil Yadav. The house for the office has been provided by a local businessman.

Raghuraj Singh Shakya, a three-term SP MLA who resigned two days ago after he was denied ticket by Mr Akhilesh Yadav, said, “We are followers of Mulayam Singh Yadav and cannot tolerate the humiliation that he has been made to suffer in recent weeks. This will be our meeting point and all those who believe in Netaji (Mulayam) will work together, following his ideology.”

The leaders, however, will be ‘working overtime’ to ensure the success of Mr Shivpal Yadav from Jaswantnagar Assembly seat.

Amit Jani and Anil Varma, both SP leaders known to be Shivpal loyalists, have also set up a Shivpal Yadav Youth Brigade and Shivpal Yuvjan Sabha, ostensibly to counter the youth power of Mr Akhilesh.

“We have already set up our district unit and will start working for those who have been wrongly denied tickets by the SP. We are not campaigning for Samajwadi Party but for our brothers who are contesting on tickets of different parties,” said Amit Jani.

“We will be campaign for Mulayam ke Log, irrespective of the fact whether they are contesting as an independent or any other party,” a group member said.

Tags: mulayam singh yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Ranveer, Huma, Shilpa, others are quite the fashion icons
Several Bollywood celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport spotting: Shahid-Mira, John, Suniel, Zareen at their delightful best
The team of 'Kaabil' promoted their film on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik and his Kaabil team have an enjoyable time on Kapil Sharma's show
On Sunday, Hyderabad was showered with celebrities who gathered around to attend Keshav and Veena Reddy's wedding ceremony. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Reddy's Big Fat Wedding: Celebs at Keshav-Veena's marriage ceremony
On Saturday, Bombay was buzzing with Bollywood stars as they stepped out to have a casual weekend. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Cozy vibes: Alia, Kareena, Malaika, Arjun dress down for a lazy weekend
Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and numerous other stars were seen at the airport and other locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars grab eyeballs across Mumbai city
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pic: Shahid needs a reason to go shirtless and looks celestial, every single time!

Shahid Kapoor
 

Andhra Pradesh invited investors with this logo and things got awkward

The caption accompanying it said,
 

Watch: Ashton Kutcher condemns President Trump’s ban on Muslims at the SAG Awards

Ashton Kutcher
 

UK school allows slippers in class to improve learning

The system is already in use in Scandinavian countries, where cold weather conditions mean that children take their snow boots off before entering the classroom. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)
 

Russian man marks 1st Putin-Trump telephonic talk by tattooing them on teeth

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

Women officers contribute more in Budget making this year

Women officers handle 52 per cent of Budget related work of the government. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Manmohan, Chidambaram trying to give wrong message to investors: BJP

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram speaks to media after release 'The REAL State of Economy Report- 2017' at AICC in New Delhi on Monday.Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is also seen. (Photo: AP)

BJP, Cong spar over "help" extended to Mallya

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram with former PM Manmohan Singh speaks to media after release 'The REAL State of Economy Report- 2017' at AICC in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: AP)

Mulayam's younger son, daughter-in-law Aparna have Rs 23 crore assets

Aparna Yadav (SP), daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav, filling her nomination papers for UP Assembly Election in Lucknow as her husband (L) Prateek Yadav looks on. (Photo: PTI)

Mulayam's disapproval shows SP cadre unhappy over tie up: BJP

Union Minister for Urban Development, Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation and Information & Broadcasting, M. Venkaiah Naidu speaks. (Photo: AP)

Don't vote for SP-Congress alliance: Shia cleric to Muslims

Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav of SP, left and Congress party Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, address a joint press conference in the sidelines of their joint election campaign in Lucknow. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham