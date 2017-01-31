Nation, Current Affairs

Trupti Desai to fight now for making Maharashtra liquor-free

The “non-violent” agitation termed ‘Daru Mukta Maharashtra’ will start in the first week of March in Pune.
Trupti Desai (Photo: PTI)
 Trupti Desai (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: After the Bhumata Brigade successfully protested against the restricted entry of women into religious places, gender rights’ activist and brigade chief Trupti Desai has declared that she will launch an agitation to make Maharashtra liquor free.

The “non-violent” agitation termed ‘Daru Mukta Maharashtra’ will start in the first week of March in Pune, Latur, Kolhapur, Satara and Aurangabad.

Speaking to this newspaper, Ms Desai said that Bhumata Brigade had written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding this issue and also requested a meeting with him almost a year ago. As it received no response from the Chief Minister’s Office, the brigade was now set to launch a non-violent agitation on the streets.”

