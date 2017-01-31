Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana minister Harish asks AP to maintain proper levels at Pulichintala

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 31, 2017, 12:38 am IST
Updated Jan 31, 2017, 12:38 am IST
Harish Rao said the farmers were frustrated though they had given their land for the Pulichintala project.
Telangana irrigation minister T. Harish Rao
 Telangana irrigation minister T. Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Irrigation minister T. Harish Rao has written to his AP counterpart Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao, requesting him to maintain water at the Pulichintala dam at the crest point to save crops raised by farmers in Telangana state.

Farmers under the coverage area of eight lift irrigation schemes in TS are dependent on the backwaters of the dam, Mr Harish Rao wrote. AP officials have been releasing water from the reservoir for the downstream Krishna delta. This has depleted the water level, and the LI projects do not have the water to supply farmers in TS. Farmers had protested at the dam two days ago and tried to shut off water release to AP.

Following this, Mr Harish Rao wrote to the AP minister said it would be appropriate if the AP government maintained the maximum draw down level at Pulichintala dam at 42.670 feet so that the lift irrigation schemes do not get affected.

However, following water release, the water is under the MDDL, at 32.77 feet with only 1. 5 TMC ft capacity. Mr Harish Rao listed the eight lift irrigation schemes that were affected as Chintalapalem, Buggamadharam, Revuru, Amaravaram, Chotapally, Yerragattu tanda, Gurrapodu and Chowtapally. These were required to supply irrigation water to farmers who were resettled after being ousted from their land by the backwaters of the dam.

In view of this, Mr Harish Rao requested the AP minister to ensure that the maximum draw down level is maintained at the dam for the standing crops for another two to three weeks.

Tags: t. harish rao, irrigation minister, pulichintala
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Police personnel stop farmers from Nalgonda district trying to barge into the Pulichintala project on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Telangana farmers try to stop Pulichintala water to Andhra Pradesh

The farmers said the Yuva Ganga LI project supplies water to 13 villages, if the water level is above 4 tmc ft.
29 Jan 2017 1:53 AM
The Telangana government requested the AP government not to impound water in Pulichintala project, since it submerged several villages in Nalgonda district, causing misery to the inhabitants of these villages. (Photo: DC/File)

Telangana objects to AP impounding water in Pulichintala project

Pulichintala Project will submerge several villages in Nalgonda district
17 Sep 2014 5:58 AM

Sports Gallery

Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pic: Shahid needs a reason to go shirtless and looks celestial, every single time!

Shahid Kapoor
 

Andhra Pradesh invited investors with this logo and things got awkward

The caption accompanying it said,
 

Watch: Ashton Kutcher condemns President Trump’s ban on Muslims at the SAG Awards

Ashton Kutcher
 

UK school allows slippers in class to improve learning

The system is already in use in Scandinavian countries, where cold weather conditions mean that children take their snow boots off before entering the classroom. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)
 

Russian man marks 1st Putin-Trump telephonic talk by tattooing them on teeth

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

Women officers contribute more in Budget making this year

Women officers handle 52 per cent of Budget related work of the government. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Governor ESL Narasimhan to chair meet on Secretariat handover

Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan

Telangana Wakf Board erred on Ashoorkhanas: Shia Muslims

There are only 183 Ashoorkhanas belonging to Shia Muslims.

Wrap-up: Misogyny raises its ugly head

BJP MP Vinay Katiyar (Photo: File)

Wrap-up: Mexican wall, torture and visas

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti indirectly takes on allies in BJP over Article 370

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham