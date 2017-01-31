Nation, Current Affairs

SP splits: After fallout with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to float new party

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 31, 2017, 2:45 pm IST
Updated Jan 31, 2017, 3:09 pm IST
About the upcoming UP polls, Shivpal said he would campaign for those candidates whom Akhilesh had not given a ticket.
Samajwadi party senior leader Shivpal Singh Yadav coming out after meeting party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav in Lucknow earlier this month. (Photo: PTI)
 Samajwadi party senior leader Shivpal Singh Yadav coming out after meeting party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav in Lucknow earlier this month. (Photo: PTI)

Etawah (UP): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Mulayam’s cousin Shivpal Yadav, who is at loggerheads with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, on Tuesday said that he would float a new party after the Assembly election results are declared on March 11.

In a speech in Etawah, Shivpal said that the SP’s rise was due to Mulayam Singh Yadav alone, and that he had attempted to convince Akhilesh to let his father remain the SP chief. He said that those who asserted that 'Netaji' was responsible for SP's rise had now publicly insulted him.

In a direct challenge to the UP CM, 61-year-old Shivpal said that in the upcoming elections, he would campaign for those candidates whom Akhilesh had not given a ticket.

Shivpal himself would also be contesting the upcoming polls.

The Election Commission (EC) had earlier this month declared the Akhilesh faction as representing the legitimate Samajwadi Party, and granted it the use of the 'cycle' symbol for the polls. Subsequent meetings between Shivpal and Akhilesh had failed to resolve the rift.

Akhilesh had also rejected a list of 38 candidates presented to him by father Mulayam, and excluded Shivpal from the list of star campaigners for the party.

President lauds PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik

President Pranab Mukherjee addressed both houses of Parliament on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Shah Rukh Khan is unfazed by Rakesh Roshan's allegations, wishes the Roshans well!

Shah Rukh Khan
 

Trump's comments on Kate sunbathing topless set stage for awkward UK visit
 

They have buried the hatchet; all is well between Salman and Hrithik now!

Hrithik and Salman did the former's signature step from his debut film 'Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hain' and also featured in a dubsmash video alongside Yami Gautam.
 

Your birth date can tell if you are sexually adventurous or cautious

Want to know what's in store for you? (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Technology that may help you get over the fear of death

A Near-Death Experience (NDE) is an altered state of consciousness that can occur during clinical death – typically following cardiac arrest. (Representational image)
