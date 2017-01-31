Nation, Current Affairs

Parties plan to disrupt Narendra Modi’s ‘smooth Budget’

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 31, 2017, 1:58 am IST
Updated Jan 31, 2017, 6:48 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for smooth session, Trinamul to boycott.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar and home minister Rajnath Singh leaves after an all-party meeting ahead of the Budget session at Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to Opposition parties to keep political differences aside and let Parliament function, the crucial Budget session which begins today appears to be in trouble already.

Though Mr Modi reached out to the Opposition at an all-party meeting on Monday, several Opposition parties said they have decided to corner the government over key issues like demonetisation and advancing the date of the Budget session. The Congress has even threatened to try and disrupt the finance minister’s Budget speech.

The Trinamul, which did not attend the meeting, has decided to boycott the first two days of the Budget session, including the Budget presentation. The Shiv Sena also did not attend the meeting though no official reason was given.

The Trinamul which was at the forefront of the agitation against demonetisations, resulting in a virtual washout of the Winter session, has 34 MPs in the Lower House.

Branding the Parliament as a ‘Mahapanchayat’, Mr Modi sought the cooperation of all parties in the smooth running of the House. He said that Parliament should function despite differences that may crop up during the poll season.

The reasons given by the Trinamul for skipping the Budget were many, including Saraswati Puja on February 1, and the recent arrest of their top leaders, Sudip Bandopadhyay and Tapas Pal.

“Trinamool MPs will not be present in Parliament on the first two days of the Budget session in protest against demonetisation which was implemented without taking Parliament into confidence,” TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee said after the party's parliamentary party meet chaired by Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.

The Congress, on the other hand, has taken strong objection to the shifting of the presentation of Budget by almost a month, from February 28 to February 1.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

