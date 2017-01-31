Nation, Current Affairs

Padma awards have been given to common achievers unlike earlier: Modi

PTI
Published Jan 31, 2017, 7:57 pm IST
Updated Jan 31, 2017, 7:58 pm IST
Earlier the honour would be bestowed on those doing the rounds of power corridors, says Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the opposition has no real issue against his government and defended the decision to advance presentation of the Union Budget, to be tabled tomorrow, saying it will facilitate execution of more development work.

He also cited the inclusion of several "common achievers" among the Padma awardees this year to claim it had happened for the first time as earlier the honour would be bestowed on those doing the rounds of power corridors.

At a meeting of BJP parliamentary party executive, which was followed by another of NDA leaders, Modi said the early passage of budget would lead to early start of developmental works. Earlier these works would begin only after monsoon had ended, he said referring to the practice when the budget would be tabled in February and passed in May.

Opposition parties have slammed the decision to change the long-standing practice, alleging it was being done with an eye on the assembly polls in five states, including the key Hindi heartland state of Uttar Pradesh.

"They have no issue against us," he said, according to NDA sources.

He also asked party leaders to ensure maximum presence MPs during the session except for those busy campaigning in the elections.

Referring to President Pranab Mukherjee's address to the joint sitting of two Houses of Parliament, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said it outlined the government's "pro-poor" vision with emphasis on the work being done for the poor, Dalits and other deprived sections.

He asked leaders to take the message conveyed in the address to the masses, saying it should be their answer to all opposition criticism.

Naidu also referred to opinion polls carried out by media groups to insist that people had a favourable view of the government's work.

Sources said Shiv Sena sought more governmental help for cooperative societies, while another ally TDP supported the government's stress on digitisation and demonetisation exercise.

Tags: narendra modi, padma awards, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Hrithik, Yami, Farhan, other stars impress with their airport looks
Numerous Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai, while others roamed around for professional and personal reasons on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Parineeti catch a film, other stars stroll around Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Leone, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rahul Dholakia and others were seen at the celebration of their film 'Raees' success on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan and Raees team celebrate success in grand style
Numerous Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Ranveer, Huma, Shilpa, others are quite the fashion icons
Several Bollywood celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport spotting: Shahid-Mira, John, Suniel, Zareen at their delightful best
The team of 'Kaabil' promoted their film on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik and his Kaabil team have an enjoyable time on Kapil Sharma's show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jaitley to take questions from Twitterati after budget

Finance minister Arun Jaitley
 

Watch: Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi dances with none other than Ranveer!

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Azhar Ali doesn't deserve to be Pakistan captain: Moin Khan

Pakistan are currently sitting at the eighth position in the ICC ODI Rankings with 89 points - two behind Bangladesh and two ahead of the West Indies. (Photo: AFP)
 

R Ashwin shuts down the troll asking him ‘to learn’ from Moeen Ali

R Ashwin gave a fitting reply to a Twitter user who asked him to learn from Moeen Ali. (Photo: AP)
 

India to provide free Wi-Fi to over 1,000 villages

Representational image
 

Birthday special: Six Preity Zinta films that still deserve a watch

Screengrabs from the video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court's giant leap to digitisation, scans 1.05 crore page records

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)

H-1B visa issue: India says conveyed interests, concerns to US

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup. (Photo: PTI)

‘Vijay Mallya a wanted criminal’: CBI begins process to bring him back from UK

Vijay Mallya

No stay on Tamil Nadu law allowing Jallikattu: Supreme Court

Youngsters and students participate in a protest to lift the ban on Jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Kamarajar Salai, Marina Beach in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Rajasthan: Saudi national detained for possessing satellite phone

Representational Picture (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham