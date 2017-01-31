Nation, Current Affairs

No stay on Tamil Nadu law allowing Jallikattu: Supreme Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 31, 2017, 4:40 pm IST
Updated Jan 31, 2017, 5:10 pm IST
The Supreme Court issued notice to Tamil Nadu, seeking its response on the new Jallikattu law.
Youngsters and students participate in a protest to lift the ban on Jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Kamarajar Salai, Marina Beach in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stay the recent amendment in the Act made by Tamil Nadu to allow Jallikattu.

The apex court issued notice to Tamil Nadu government, seeking its response within 6 weeks on the new Jallikattu law.

SC also slammed the protests that were held in support of Jallikattu at Chennai's Marina Beach and ended with Tamil Nadu enacting law to bypass a ban on the bull-taming sport.

“Law and order situation is the primacy in a civilised society. Convey this to your executive to maintain law and order. We passed a stay order one year ago. Why this protests now? We are governed by the rule of law and these kind of things should not happen” the SC reportedly told the Tamil Nadu government.

The Supreme Court judgement was on a plea filed by Animal Welfare board of India (AWBI) seeking the state government law on the sport to be declared invalid.

SC also permitted animal rights bodies, individuals to amend their pending petitions to challenge the new legislation.

The plea termed the amendment a "fraud" on the Constitution and a violation of a 2014 Supreme Court judgment, which had declared Jallikattu as an "inherently cruel" event practised on bulls.

It further described Jallikattu as an "extremely violent" event where untrained people either volunteer or are "coerced" into taming or fighting terrified bulls, agitated by the organisers and the crowd.

The apex court had earlier on November 16 last year rejected the plea of the Tamil Nadu government seeking review of the 2014 judgement which had banned the use of bulls for Jallikattu events in the state.

After hearing from various petitioners and respondents in the case, a division bench of the Top Court, headed by Justice Dipak Misra and comprising Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, dismissed the state government's review petition.

The court in its order had said, "We are of the opinion that the review petition does not contain any merit and thus accordingly we dismiss it."

The state government had filed the review petition in the Supreme Court in 2014 through its Chief Secretary, claiming that it was illegal and unconstitutional as the taming of bulls for such an event amounted to "cruelty".

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on January 23 unanimously passed the Jallikattu Bill revoking the ban on the bull-taming sports. Tamil Nadu Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao on January 21 approved the ordinance issued by the state government.

The ban had seen massive opposition in the state, with scores of people coming out in open at the famous Marina beach to voice their support for the sport.

Tags: jallikattu, jallikattu protests, jallikattu law, supreme court
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

