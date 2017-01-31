Nation, Current Affairs

Maharashtra: 4 arrested as death toll increases to 9 in Latur oil spill

Published Jan 31, 2017
 Seven workers had died on Monday after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a tank at the mill in Latur.(Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Mumbai: Four persons were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the mishap at an oil mill in Maharashtra's Latur district as the death toll climbed to nine, with two more bodies being recovered from a tank in the factory.

State Labour Minister Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar visited the mishap site on Monday night. He said the mill would be sealed and added that they were trying to find out if a case under IPC section 302 (murder) could be filed in the incident.

Four persons were arrested in connection with the incident, including Kirti Oil Mill's owner Kirti Bhutada, Latur Police said.

Seven workers had died on Monday after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a tank at the mill in Latur.

Two more bodies were recovered from the tank late Monday night, a fire brigade official told PTI over the phone.

The fire brigade operation was called off at 3 am on Tuesday after recovery of the last body, he said.

On Monday, some workers had fallen unconscious while cleaning the tank at the factory in Latur MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation).

A few others climbed down into the tank to check on them but did not come out. They died after inhaling poisonous gas, the official said.

One worker, who was rescued in an unconscious state, is undergoing treatment at Vivekanand Hospital in Latur, fire brigade official said.

A probe has been started into the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Dagdu Pawar, Baliram Pawar, Narendra Tekale, R D Shinde, Maroti Gaikwad, Rambhau Yerme, Akash Bhute, Parmeshwar Birajdar and Atkare Shivaji.

Nilangekar and Assistant Labour Commissioner D P Patil visited the mishap site where they were gheraoed by relatives of the deceased on Monday night.

Nilangekar, who is also the Guardian Minister of Latur, later told reporters that they were trying to find out if a case under IPC section 302 (murder) could be filed in connection with the incident. He also said that the mill would be sealed.

The mill's director, Ashok Bhutada, said the cause of the mishap could only be ascertained after the probe.

