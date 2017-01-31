Nation, Current Affairs

LS member E Ahamed faints during President’s speech, taken to hospital

78-year-old Ahamed, who is the president of Indian Muslim League, complained of uneasiness and breathlessness, sources said.
Lok Sabha member and former union Minister E Ahamed being taken to hospital. (Photo: video grab)
New Delhi: Lok Sabha member and former union Minister E Ahamed was today taken ill in Parliament where he had gone to attend the address by President to the joint sitting of both Houses.

The Parliament staff tried to give him first aid but as his pain continued, he was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, they said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquired about his health. Ahamed, who represents the Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency from Kerala, had served as Minister of State for External Affairs in the previous UPA government.

