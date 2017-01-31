Inquiry into cop action at Jallikattu stir, guilty will be punished: TN CM

Pro-Jallikattu protesters during a violent clash with the police near Marina Beach in Chennai on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday said that an investigation commission headed by former Madras High Court judge would inquire into the violence and alleged police excesses during the pro-Jallikattu protests.

Panneerselvam said that the commission would submit its report in a 3 months. He added that if the visuals of policemen torching vehicles and huts were proven true, they would be punished severely.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that 21 students from Chennai and 15 from other districts were arrested during the violence, but steps are being taken to release them.

Earlier this month, videos had emerged on social media of police personnel setting fire to vehicles, during a day of arson in Chennai.

The incidents of arson have been blamed on rowdy elements at Marina beach and other places last Monday, while the cops have also alleged the hand of anti-national and far-left radical elements in the arson.

Panneerselvam had earlier on Saturday admitted that “anti-social, anti-national and extremist elements” had infiltrated Jallikattu protests at Marina beach. He also claimed that posters of terrorist Osama bin Laden had been displayed during the protests.

Making a detailed statement in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on the police crackdown on protesters that saw a bloody end, Panneerselvam said the police used “only minimum force” to disperse the agitators and vowed to bring to justice the “evil forces” that attempted to divert peaceful protests.