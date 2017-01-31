Nation, Current Affairs

Inquiry into cop action at Jallikattu stir, guilty will be punished: TN CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 31, 2017, 12:07 pm IST
Updated Jan 31, 2017, 12:15 pm IST
Panneerselvam had earlier admitted that ‘anti-social, anti-national’ elements infiltrated the Marina beach protests.
Pro-Jallikattu protesters during a violent clash with the police near Marina Beach in Chennai on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 Pro-Jallikattu protesters during a violent clash with the police near Marina Beach in Chennai on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday said that an investigation commission headed by former Madras High Court judge would inquire into the violence and alleged police excesses during the pro-Jallikattu protests.

Panneerselvam said that the commission would submit its report in a 3 months. He added that if the visuals of policemen torching vehicles and huts were proven true, they would be punished severely.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that 21 students from Chennai and 15 from other districts were arrested during the violence, but steps are being taken to release them.

Earlier this month, videos had emerged on social media of police personnel setting fire to vehicles, during a day of arson in Chennai.

The incidents of arson have been blamed on rowdy elements at Marina beach and other places last Monday, while the cops have also alleged the hand of anti-national and far-left radical elements in the arson.

Panneerselvam had earlier on Saturday admitted that “anti-social, anti-national and extremist elements” had infiltrated Jallikattu protests at Marina beach. He also claimed that posters of terrorist Osama bin Laden had been displayed during the protests.

Making a detailed statement in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on the police crackdown on protesters that saw a bloody end, Panneerselvam said the police used “only minimum force” to disperse the agitators and vowed to bring to justice the “evil forces” that attempted to divert peaceful protests.

Tags: jallikattu protests, marina beach protests, o panneerselvam, police violence, arson, madras high court
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

The ban had seen massive opposition in the state, with scores of people coming out in open at the famous Marina beach to voice their support for the sport. (Photo: File)

Jallikattu ordinance: SC to hear Animal Welfare Board’s plea today

The Tamil Nadu assembly on January 23 unanimously passed the Jallikattu Bill revoking the ban on the bull-taming sports.
31 Jan 2017 7:59 AM
Slain al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden (Photo: PTI)

Jallikattu: Probe ordered into display of Osama pic on Marina beach

Picture of Bin Laden with “Boycott Republic Day” slogans were noticed during the protests.
31 Jan 2017 6:59 AM
Granting conditional bail to them, the principal judge said that at this stage we cannot say who committed the offence and even the police may not know this.

21 more get bail in jallikattu violence case

The counsels for the accused denied the allegation and submitted that the police foisted the case against them
31 Jan 2017 6:42 AM
Police forcefully remove pro jallikattu protesters. (Photo: File)

Jallikattu: Cops involved in violence, says petition; HC asks TN govt to explain

A total of 48 people had been remanded in judicial custody, on various allegations of violence during the protests.
30 Jan 2017 7:58 PM
O Panneerselvam

Jallikattu law, an historic achievement: O Panneerselvam

He said the SC quashed the law brought by the DMK government since it did not have President's assent.
31 Jan 2017 6:53 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

In one of the most ancient carnivals in Europe, dating from before the Roman empire, companies of Joaldunak (cowbells) made up of residents of two towns, Ituren and Zubieta, parade the streets (Photo: AP)

Colourful images from one of Europe's most ancient carnivals in Spain
Donald Trump capping a pen seems very stylish to the President only because the Internet went all out with their photoshop skills. (Photo: Reddit)

Picture of Trump capping a pen made the internet go berserk
Chinese around the world are celebrating this year's Year of the Rooster according to the Chinese zodiac calendar (Photo: PTI/AP)

Kolkata's Chinese community welcomes year of the rooster
The Madhav Narayan festival is a month long festival where Nepalese worship goddess Swasthini and Lord Shiva. The women pray for a good husband and the others for their longevity. (Photo: AP)

Nepal celebrates Madhav Narayan festival
New York, Cambodia,Thailand and Japan celebrate the Lunar New Year in the most unique fashion. (Photos: AP)

Lunar New Year celebrations across the world
A dustbin that seems to resemble the new US president Donald Trump due to a yellow lid like his hair has sparked another photoshop battle (Photo: Twitter)

Here's what the internet did to a dustbin resembling Donald Trump
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They have buried the hatchet; all is well between Salman and Hrithik now!

Hrithik and Salman did the former's signature step from his debut film 'Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hain' and also featured in a dubsmash video alongside Yami Gautam.
 

Your birth date can tell if you are sexually adventurous or cautious

Want to know what's in store for you? (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Technology that may help you get over the fear of death

A Near-Death Experience (NDE) is an altered state of consciousness that can occur during clinical death – typically following cardiac arrest. (Representational image)
 

India vs England, 3rd T20: Virat Kohli’s India eye T20 series win in Bengaluru

Virat Kohli will be keen to cap off his successful run as India captain in the England series by clinching the Twenty20 series after having led India to victories in five-match Test series and three-match ODI series against England. (Photo: PTI)
 

With market value of 250,000 pounds, Indian-origin woman sells home for 2 pounds

Patel, who was born in the UK to an Indian family from Navsari in Gujarat, got embroiled in a dispute with her next door neighbour over some roof stones that got damaged during renovation work on the two-bedroom house, which has a market value of 250,000 pounds. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPS officer in Rajasthan performs streetplays for women's rights awareness

She has performed more than 50 plays in Rajasthan (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Govt has fulfilled aspirations of poor, women and youth: Prez in Parliament

President Pranab Mukherjee. (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra: 4 arrested as death toll increases to 9 in Latur oil spill

Seven workers had died on Monday after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a tank at the mill in Latur.(Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Discuss all issues, work for the people: PM to Oppn ahead of Budget session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking to reporters ahead of the start of the Budget session on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Modi govt 'shamelessly' allowed Mallya to leave, Manmohan not guilty: Cong

Businessman Vijay Mallya. (Photo: File)

Modi's 'notebandi' like Indira's sterlisation decision, BJP will lose LS polls: CPM

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham