Nation, Current Affairs

Hafiz Saeed was detained in past too; need credible action: India

PTI
Published Jan 31, 2017, 4:15 pm IST
Updated Jan 31, 2017, 4:55 pm IST
Only a credible crack down on the mastermind of the Mumbai terrorist attack would be proof of Pak's sincerity, says India.
Jammat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed. (Photo: AFP)
 Jammat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: India today reacted cautiously to the reports of detention of Mumbai attack mastermind and Jammat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed and four others under an anti-terrorism act by Pakistan.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said the government has seen reports on Pakistan Interior Ministry order placing the JuD and the Falah-e-Insaniyet Foundation under the watchlist and also the notification under which the foundation has been included in the second schedule of their anti-terror legislation under UN Security Council Resolution number 1267.

"We have also noted that Hafiz Saeed and four others have been placed under preventive detention.”

"Exercises such as yesterday's orders against Hafiz Saeed and others have been carried out by Pakistan in the past also. Only a credible crack down on the mastermind of the Mumbai terrorist attack and terrorist organisations involved in cross border terrorism would be proof of Pakistan's sincerity," Swarup said.

The Spokesperson further said India has long maintained that the UNSC 1267 provisions pertaining to listing and proscription of known terrorist entities and individuals must be effectively and sincerely enforced by all member states.

"We have also consistently called for bringing known terrorists under the ambit of the 1267 sanctions," he said.

With the Trump administration mounting pressure, Pakistani authorities put Hafiz Saeed and four others under detention under an Anti-Terrorism Act on Monday night.

Saeed was at Masjid-e-Qudsia Chauburji in Lahore when police descended there to implement the order of detention issued by Punjab Province's Interior Ministry yesterday in pursuance to a directive from the Federal Interior Ministry on January 27, JuD activists and Pakistani media said.

He "is at Masjid-e-Qudsia Chauburji and a heavy contingent of police has surrounded the JuD headquarters," JuD official Ahmed Nadeem, who was present at the premises of the outfit, said by phone.

"The commanding police officer told us that he has with him the house arrest order of the JuD chief issued by the Punjab Home Department," Nadeem said.

"We are going to shift Hafiz Saeed from Masjid Al-Qudsia Chauburji to his Jauhar Town residence to place him under house arrest on the order of the government," a senior police officer said.

Saeed's residence has been declared sub-jail, he said. National flags were hoisted at the JuD offices in Lahore, instead of party flags, on the directives of provincial home department, local media reports said.

The provincial authorities have also started to remove the banners of JuD from the roads of Lahore, the reports said.

Nadeem said the Pakistani government had been under pressure from the United States to take action against Saeed or face sanctions. "This government has buckled under the pressure," he said.

Three days back, Punjab's Ministry of Interior had included names of Saeed and four others -- Abdullah Ubaid, Zafar Iqbal, Abdur Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Niaz -- in the Watch List as per UNSC 1267 Sanctions and ordered their preventive detention.

Ubaid, Iqbal, Abid and Niaz were also also taken into preventive custody, Pakistani media reported.

Punjab government's action comes amidst pressure on Pakistan from the Trump administration that it must take action against JuD and Saeed to avoid sanctions.

JuD is the front for the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit which is responsible for numerous terror attacks in India, including the Mumbai terror strike of November 26, 2008, which was masterminded by Saeed.

In a notification issued on January 27, Pakistan's Interior Ministry had said "...on the basis of report sent by Ministry of Foreign Affairs ..., the Federal government, having reasons to believe, that Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) organisation is engaged in certain activities which could be prejudicial to peace and security and in violation of Pakistan's obligations to the United Nations Security Council Resolution No 1267."

It directed the Punjab government to put the organisation on the Watch List.

In a similar order, the Federal government directed putting Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) on the Watch List for a period of 6 months, which is extendable.

Citing these directives from the Federal governent, Punjab's Ministry of Interior had issued an order yesterday, in which it "placed Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) and Jamaat-Ud-Dawa (JUD) on the Watch List and have listed these organizations in the Second Schedule of the ATA 1997 (as amended)".

Under this section of ATA, the government has the power to arrest and detain suspected persons.

"Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Abdullah Ubaid, Zafar Iqbal, Abdur Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Niaz are reportedly active members of the aforementioned organizations within the meaning of Section 11EEE(1) of the ATA 1997 (as amended). As such, they must be placed under preventive detention," the order said.

The notification asked the Home Secretary to "kindly direct the concerned agencies to move and take necessary action" as the matter "is most urgent".

Earlier during the day, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said the PML-N government was taking steps to "fulfil our obligations" with regard to JuD.

The organisation [JuD] has been under observation since 2010-11. Since it has also been listed by the UN Security Council [Sanctions Committee], we are bound to take some steps. We are taking those steps to fulfill our obligations, he told reporters after inaugurating a passport office in Islamabad.

JuD has already been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the United States in June 2014. Saeed also carries a reward of USD 10 million announced by the US for his role in terror activities.

Tags: hafiz saeed, indo pak relation, terror
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

A Pakistani police officer escorts Hafiz Saeed, Chief of Pakistan's religious group Jamaat-ud-Dawa outside party's headquarters in Lahore. (Photo: AP)

My arrest will give fresh impetus to Kashmiris struggle: Hafiz Saeed

The Mumbai attack mastermind was placed under a 90-day house arrest which the government on Tuesday indicated could be extended.
31 Jan 2017 4:54 PM
JuD chief Hafiz Saeed. (Photo: AFP)

26/11 attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed under house arrest in Lahore

The US has clearly told Islamabad that in case action is not taken against JuD and Saeed, it may face sanctions.
30 Jan 2017 10:44 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Hrithik, Yami, Farhan, other stars impress with their airport looks
Numerous Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai, while others roamed around for professional and personal reasons on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Parineeti catch a film, other stars stroll around Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Leone, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rahul Dholakia and others were seen at the celebration of their film 'Raees' success on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan and Raees team celebrate success in grand style
Numerous Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Ranveer, Huma, Shilpa, others are quite the fashion icons
Several Bollywood celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport spotting: Shahid-Mira, John, Suniel, Zareen at their delightful best
The team of 'Kaabil' promoted their film on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik and his Kaabil team have an enjoyable time on Kapil Sharma's show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India to provide free Wi-Fi to over 1,000 villages

Representational image
 

Birthday special: Six Preity Zinta films that still deserve a watch

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Man dies in Taiwan in the middle of sexual intercourse

He collapsed halfway when he was on top of his girlfriend (Photo: Pixabay)
 

President lauds PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik

President Pranab Mukherjee addressed both houses of Parliament on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Shah Rukh Khan is unfazed by Rakesh Roshan’s allegations, wishes the Roshans well!

Shah Rukh Khan
 

Trump’s comments on Kate sunbathing topless set stage for awkward UK visit
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajasthan: Saudi national detained for possessing satellite phone

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

Universal Basic Income 'an idea whose time has come': Economic Survey

Observing that UBI, based on principles of universality, unconditionality and agency, is a conceptually appealing idea, the Survey spoke also of implementation challenges. (Photo: AP)

AWBI files affidavit in SC, asks it to make TN govt law on Jallikattu invalid

A protestor holds a placard supporting Jallikattu at the Marina Beach in Chennai. (Photo: AP)

Parliament condoles deaths in J&K avalanches & demise of ex-MPs

Parliament House (Photo: PTI)

Issue fresh order on ED director's appointment: SC

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham