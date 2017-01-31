Nation, Current Affairs

Governor ESL Narasimhan to chair meet on Secretariat handover

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 31, 2017, 12:35 am IST
Updated Jan 31, 2017, 2:12 am IST
Telangana has agenda set, Andhra Pradesh wants focus on pending issues.
Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan
 Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan

Hyderabad: Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan will chair a meeting with Committees constituted by both TS and AP governments on February 1 that will discuss handing over the AP Secretariat buildings in Hyderabad to TS.

The two states had set up the committees on the advice of the Governor.
However, while the TS government insists the panel will only discuss the AP Secretariat buildings and officers’ buildings, the AP government said that the committee it had set up under the chairmanship of finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu will discuss all pending issued related to AP Reorganisation Act.
Among these are the assets of 9th and 10th Schedule institutions, including handing over of the AP Secretariat buildings.

The AP government has decided to give a letter to the Governor in the meeting requesting discussion on all pending issues related to the AP Reorganisation Act. TS Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to construct a new Secretariat building on premises of the existing Secretariat. For this, all existing Secretariat buildings have to be demolished.

Mr Rao had requested the Governor to discuss with AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu the handing over of AP Secretariat buildings that have been lying vacant after the AP administration shifted to Velagapudi.

After discussions with the Governor, Mr Naidu set up the committee. The TS panel is led by irrigation minister T. Harish Rao and has minister G. Jagadish Reddy and government adviser G. Vivek on board.

AP government sources said that the Governor has informed them that he will hold meetings with the two committees to resolve the Secretariat buildings and Officers buildings issue.

Tags: ap secretariat, e.s.l. narasimhan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan

Congress urges Governor Narasimhan to stop Chandrasekhar Rao's Secretariat plans

The party also asked the Chief Minister to expedite construction of 2BHK houses for the poor.
29 Oct 2016 1:40 AM
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

AP govt decides to shift skeletal staff in Hyderabad of existing Secretariat

AP govt was allotted J, K, L, North and North H blocks and it has been maintaining skeletal staff of various departments in these blocks.
22 Oct 2016 1:15 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Ranveer, Huma, Shilpa, others are quite the fashion icons
Several Bollywood celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport spotting: Shahid-Mira, John, Suniel, Zareen at their delightful best
The team of 'Kaabil' promoted their film on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik and his Kaabil team have an enjoyable time on Kapil Sharma's show
On Sunday, Hyderabad was showered with celebrities who gathered around to attend Keshav and Veena Reddy's wedding ceremony. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Reddy's Big Fat Wedding: Celebs at Keshav-Veena's marriage ceremony
On Saturday, Bombay was buzzing with Bollywood stars as they stepped out to have a casual weekend. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Cozy vibes: Alia, Kareena, Malaika, Arjun dress down for a lazy weekend
Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and numerous other stars were seen at the airport and other locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars grab eyeballs across Mumbai city
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pic: Shahid needs a reason to go shirtless and looks celestial, every single time!

Shahid Kapoor
 

Andhra Pradesh invited investors with this logo and things got awkward

The caption accompanying it said,
 

Watch: Ashton Kutcher condemns President Trump’s ban on Muslims at the SAG Awards

Ashton Kutcher
 

UK school allows slippers in class to improve learning

The system is already in use in Scandinavian countries, where cold weather conditions mean that children take their snow boots off before entering the classroom. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)
 

Russian man marks 1st Putin-Trump telephonic talk by tattooing them on teeth

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

Women officers contribute more in Budget making this year

Women officers handle 52 per cent of Budget related work of the government. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Did poll-shy SM Krishna shoot himself in the foot?

The Congress had chosen two Lok Sabha constituencies- Bengaluru South and North- for Mr Krishna but he declined citing the age factor

Congress leader SM Krishna: My next party? You have to wait

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader S M Krishna (Photo: PTI/File)

Karnataka: No consensus yet on cabbies’ protest

Cabs are allowed to pick up and drop a single customer and not take multiple customers en route. (Representational Image)

Budget: Telangana looks to Jaitley for universal basic income

Finance officials said a pilot project done in Madhya Pradesh and Delhi on UBI in 2011 proved such arguments wrong.

Karnataka: Junior seer drags ashta maths to court

Ashta Maths of Udupi
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham