Governor ESL Narasimhan to chair meet on Secretariat handover

Hyderabad: Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan will chair a meeting with Committees constituted by both TS and AP governments on February 1 that will discuss handing over the AP Secretariat buildings in Hyderabad to TS.

The two states had set up the committees on the advice of the Governor.

However, while the TS government insists the panel will only discuss the AP Secretariat buildings and officers’ buildings, the AP government said that the committee it had set up under the chairmanship of finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu will discuss all pending issued related to AP Reorganisation Act.

Among these are the assets of 9th and 10th Schedule institutions, including handing over of the AP Secretariat buildings.

The AP government has decided to give a letter to the Governor in the meeting requesting discussion on all pending issues related to the AP Reorganisation Act. TS Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to construct a new Secretariat building on premises of the existing Secretariat. For this, all existing Secretariat buildings have to be demolished.

Mr Rao had requested the Governor to discuss with AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu the handing over of AP Secretariat buildings that have been lying vacant after the AP administration shifted to Velagapudi.

After discussions with the Governor, Mr Naidu set up the committee. The TS panel is led by irrigation minister T. Harish Rao and has minister G. Jagadish Reddy and government adviser G. Vivek on board.

AP government sources said that the Governor has informed them that he will hold meetings with the two committees to resolve the Secretariat buildings and Officers buildings issue.