Economic Survey lowers GDP growth estimate to 6.5 per cent after note ban

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday tabled the Economic Survey 2017 in Parliament. The presentation of the Survey kick started the Budget session, following President Pranab Mukherjee’s address to a joint session of Parliament.

The Economic Survey predicted GDP growth rate at constant market prices for 2016-17 at 6.5 per cent, down from 7.6 per cent the previous year, following the negative impact of demonetisation.

However, it added that this growth rate would rebound to between 6.75 per cent and 7.5 per cent in 2017-18.

The Survey said that the agriculture sector will grow at 4.1 per cent in the current year up from 1.2 per cent in 2015-16.

Also, the growth rate of the industrial sector is estimated to moderate to 5.2 per cent in 2016-17 from 7.4 per cent in 2015-16.

The Survey also recommended reforms in labour and tax policies to make the Apparel and Leather sector globally competitive.

The Economic Survey suggested setting up of a centralised Public Sector Asset Rehabilition Agency, and advocated reforms to ‘unleash economic dynamism and social justice’.

It said that the headline inflation as measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained under control for the third successive financial year

There was a fiscal windfall from Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, as well as low oil prices, the Survey said.

However, it added that fiscal gains from Goods and Services Tax will take time to realise, since the GST is yet to be rolled out.

India’s trade-GDP ratio is now greater than China’s, the tabled report said.

The Survey revealed that the real Per Capita Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) between 1983 and 2014 showed ‘remarkable improvement’. The Survey said that during this period, Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) reforms were implemented, allowing India to become one of the world’s largest recipients of FDI.

On demonetisation, the Survey said that the measure has short-term costs but holds the potential for long-term benefits.

Earlier, reports said that the Survey may recommend Universal Basic Income (UBI) that the government may or may not accept and incorporate in key policy decisions.

Government officials were quoted as saying that Survey has proposed to implement UBI through “direct transfers to the bank accounts of the poor to replace subsidy payments and other payouts.”

UBI is a fixed amount of money that residents of a country get on a regular basis.

The benchmark Sensex dropped over 98 points and the NSE Nifty slipped below the 8,600-mark in early session on Tuesday as participants kept their bets to a minimum tracking the Economic Survey due later in the day.

The 30-share index was down 98.02 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 27,751.54, with IT, auto, technology, metal and PSU trading in the negative zone, falling by up to 0.92 per cent.

The 50-share NSE Nifty was trading lower by 36.75 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 8,596.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs had recommended that the Budget session should commence on January 31 and the Union Budget be presented the next day so that the new financial provisions come into force on April 1, the beginning of the new fiscal year.