Nation, Current Affairs

Discuss all issues, work for the people: PM to Oppn ahead of Budget session

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 31, 2017, 10:50 am IST
Updated Jan 31, 2017, 10:54 am IST
Most Opposition parties have expressed unhappiness about the Budget being held before the Assembly polls.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking to reporters ahead of the start of the Budget session on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking to reporters ahead of the start of the Budget session on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: Ahead of the start of the Budget session of Parliament on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that for the first time the Union Budget would be presented on February 1, a month in advance, and that also for the first time ever, the Railway Budget would be merged with the general one.

“I implore all political parties to discuss the issues at hand and work for the welfare of the people,” Modi said while speaking to the media.

“The Budget today is not going to be state-specific, it will be for the whole country,” Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu said reacting to media questions.

On Opposition parties threatening to disrupt the Budget session over several issues including demonetisation, Naidu said, “Government is ready to discuss every issue. We have nothing to hide, worry about or fear”.

Modi had on Monday held an all-party meeting ahead of the start of the Budget session, where he called Parliament a 'mahapanchayat' which should function despite differences.

Most Opposition parties including the Congress have expressed unhappiness about the Budget being held before the Assembly elections in 5 states, arguing that this would lead to the government doling out sops to appease the voters.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has gone a step ahead and decided to boycott the start of the Budget session.

President Pranab Mukherjee will address both the Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall of Parliament House in Delhi to start off the Budget session today.

The Economic Survey will also be tabled later in the day.  

Apart from the presentation of the general budget, 34 bills will be taken up for passing and consideration during the entire session. These include three ordinances which will be replaced through bills. The ordinances relate to Enemy Property, Payment of Wages and Specified Bank Notes.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs had recommended that the Budget session should commence on January 31 and the Union Budget be presented the next day so that the new financial provisions come into force on April 1, the beginning of the new fiscal year.

Tags: union budget, budget 2017, narendra modi, tmc, venkaiah naidu
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

