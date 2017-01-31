Nation, Current Affairs

BJP, RSS always angry as their thinking differs from world's: Rahul

PTI
Published Jan 31, 2017, 8:21 am IST
Updated Jan 31, 2017, 8:22 am IST
Congress is contesting on 37 seats in Goa, which is going to polls on February 4, out of total 40.
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
Panaji: Taking a sharp dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological mentor RSS, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said their leaders "always look angry" as their thinking doesn't match with the world and invoked his sister Priyanka Vadra to target the saffron entities.

Rahul, who appeared before a magisterial court in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra in connection with a defamation case filed against him by an RSS worker, addressed an election rally here in the evening.

Recalling his court visit, he said while the Congress leaders were "smiling", the RSS leaders were sitting with "angry faces".

"I was in Bhiwandi today. There is a case against me filed by RSS. When I went there I was accompanied by Congress leaders like Ashok Chavan, Sanjay Nirupan and others.

"I was looking at them, they were smiling. (Seated) behind me were the RSS leaders who have filed the case against me. While Congress leaders were smiling, the RSS men were sitting with angry faces," Rahul said.

During his address, he recalled the experience his sister Priyanka had when she was in a flight and met a senior BJP leader.

"I asked (her) how was it (interaction)? She said everyone is angry...they don't smile though they talk properly. They (BJP) are like angry against entire world. I was wondering why BJP people are always angry. I realised they (BJP) feel they know everything," the Congress scion said.

He said, "When there is a discussion in Parliament they say 'tumhe yeh baat samajh nahi a sakti' (You won't be able to understand this...)."

Targetting RSS, he said the Sangh thinks they know everything.

"...And when they realise that their thinking doesn't match with rest of world, then they get angry. Their thinking is much different from yours," he told the gathering.

Congress is contesting on 37 seats in the coastal state which is going to polls on February 4, out of total 40.

Earlier in the day, the Bhiwandi court adjourned the hearing in the defamation case till March 3 for recording Rahul's plea.

The case pertains to Rahul's speech in Bhiwandi on March 6, 2014 in the run up to Lok Sabha polls, when he had allegedly claimed in a rally that "the RSS people had killed Gandhi."

