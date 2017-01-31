Nation, Current Affairs

AWBI files affidavit in SC, asks it to make TN govt law on Jallikattu invalid

ANI
Published Jan 31, 2017, 3:06 pm IST
Updated Jan 31, 2017, 3:07 pm IST
The apex court had earlier on November 16 last year rejected the Tamil Nadu government's plea seeking review of the 2014 judgement
A protestor holds a placard supporting Jallikattu at the Marina Beach in Chennai. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) on Monday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court seeking that the Tamil Nadu government's law on bull-taming sport Jallikattu be made invalid.

Anjali Sharma, the lawyer for AWBI, told the apex court that she had filed her reply to the charges levelled by G.S. Mani, an intervener in the case.

The AWBI's plea has dubbed the Tamil Nadu government's amendment a "fraud" on the Constitution and a violation of a 2014 Supreme Court judgment, which declared Jallikattu as an "inherently cruel" event practiced on bulls.

The apex court had earlier on November 16 last year rejected the Tamil Nadu Government's plea seeking review of the 2014 judgement, which banned the use of bulls for Jallikattu events in the state.

After hearing from various petitioners and respondents in the case, a division bench of the top court, headed by Justice Dipak Misra and also comprising Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, dismissed the state government's review petition.

The court had in its order said, "We are of the opinion that the review petition does not contain any merit and thus accordingly we dismiss it."

The state government had filed the review petition in the apex court in 2014, claiming that the 2014 judgement was illegal and unconstitutional.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on January 23 unanimously passed the Jallikattu Bill revoking the ban on the bull taming sport.

Related Stories

Pro-Jallikattu protesters during a clash with the police near Marina Beach in Chennai on Monday. (Photo: AP)

Inquiry into cop action at Jallikattu stir, guilty will be punished: TN CM

Panneerselvam had earlier admitted that ‘anti-social, anti-national’ elements infiltrated the Marina beach protests.
31 Jan 2017 12:07 PM

More From Current Affairs

Parliament condoles deaths in J&K avalanches & demise of ex-MPs

Parliament House (Photo: PTI)

Issue fresh order on ED director's appointment: SC

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: File)

LS member E Ahamed faints during President’s speech, taken to hospital

Lok Sabha member and former union Minister E Ahamed being taken to hospital. (Photo: video grab)

Economic Survey lowers GDP growth estimate to 6.5 per cent after note ban

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)

Pulse rates in check due to govt's proactive steps, says Pranab Mukherjee

The government has already procured 8 lakh tonnes pulses. (Photo: Representational/File)
