UP: Mother abducted, gangraped, after son elopes with accused family's daughter

PTI
Published Dec 30, 2017, 3:16 pm IST
Updated Dec 30, 2017, 3:16 pm IST
The girl's father, his two brothers, including a former village gram pradhan, and his son have been booked by the police.
As revenge, her family members abducted the man's brother, mother who is in her 40s, father and his brother-in-law on December 19 and confined them in a house in Shamli district. (Photo: Representational/File)
Muzaffarnagar (UP): A woman was allegedly abducted along with her family members and gang-raped by relatives of another woman who eloped with her son in Uttar Pradesh, police said on.

The incident took place in Nojal village in Shamli district and a case of gang-rape was registered on Friday, Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma told reporters.

 

According to the SP, the 26-year-old man allegedly fell in love with a 24-year-old woman, who hailed from a village in Muzaffarnagar, was studying in Ghaziabad.

The man was a resident of Bhopura village in Ghaziabad and he eloped with her on November 20.

As revenge, her family members abducted the man's brother, mother who is in her 40s, father and his brother-in-law on December 19 and confined them in a house in Shamli district. They were threatened and assaulted by the accused who also gang-raped the mother. On December 25, acting on a tip-off, the police raided the house and rescued them, the official said.

A case of abduction was registered on the same day and the police after investigation registered a case of gang-rape on Friday, the SP said.

The girl's father, his two brothers, including a former village gram pradhan, and his son were booked by the police, he said.

The former gram pradhan was arrested while the other accused are on the run, the official said. 

Tags: woman abducted, woman gangraped, gangrape cases, love affair
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Muzaffarnagar




