search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Palestine ambassador shares dais with Hafiz Saeed, India issues demarche

PTI
Published Dec 30, 2017, 8:26 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2017, 9:17 am IST
Palestinian ambassador in Islamabad attended a large rally organised by the Difa-e-Pakistan Council at Rawalpindi on Friday.
Palestine ambassador to Pakistan Walid Abu Ali made an appearance at a rally called by 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. (Photo: Twitter | @PakMNAOfficial)
 Palestine ambassador to Pakistan Walid Abu Ali made an appearance at a rally called by 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. (Photo: Twitter | @PakMNAOfficial)

New Delhi: India will strongly take up with Palestine the issue of its ambassador in Pakistan attending a rally organised by Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

"We have seen reports in this regard. We are taking up the matter strongly with the Palestinian ambassador in New Delhi and with the Palestinian authorities," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

 

He was reacting to a query on reports and photographs of the Palestinian ambassador participating in the rally.

According to reports, Palestinian ambassador in Islamabad Walid Abu Ali attended a large rally organised by the Difa-e-Pakistan Council at Rawalpindi in Pakistan on Friday.

Difa-e-Pakistan (Defence of Pakistan) Council (DPC) is an alliance of Islamist groups in Pakistan, including Saeed's outfit.

Tags: palestine ambassador attending rally by jamaat-ud-dawa chief, jud chief hafiz saeed, mumbai terror attack mastermind, raveesh kumar, palestinian ambassador in islamabad
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s how to fix 5 common interview mistakes

Despite any amount of rehearsals, one cannot anticipate what actually would happen inside an interview chamber.
 

Emirates Airlines issue statement after Dhawan alleges mistreatment of wife, children

Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter and said that the airlines asked for some documents of his wife Aesha and children as identification proofs and added that the airlines did not inform them beforehand about it. (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Rival fans exchange blows after Sushil Kumar secures CWG 2018 qualification

Sushil won all his bouts on Friday but things took an ugly turn when Rana, after losing to the former in the semifinal clash, claimed that the decorated wrestler's supporters beat him and his elder brother "for daring to take the ring" against him. (Photo: PTI)
 

Rishabh Pant unperturbed by MSK Prasad's 'no wicketkeeper close to MS Dhoni' remark

Prasad recently made it clear that Dhoni, a two-time World Cup-winning captain, remains India's best wicketkeeper in limited overs cricket. (Photo: PTI)
 

Couples with similar texting habits are happier in their relationships: Study

Couples with similar texting habits are happier in their relationships. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Doctors tear baby's head from its body as it gets stuck during delivery

The heartbroken parents have filed a case of gross negligence against the hospital (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Action against partymen who erred in poll: M K Stalin

M K Stalin

TTV Dhinakaran unfazed by media’s provocative queries

TTV Dhinakaran

AIADMK, Opposition check out with functionaries on RK Nagar debacle

TTV Dhinakaran

BJP leader slams ill-treatment of Jadhavs, sends slippers to Pak High Commission

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga claims that over a hundred people have sent footwear to Pakistan High Commission within a few hours after he did it. (Photo: Twitter)

Chennai: Judge suspends operation of order relating to lawyers

Madras High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham